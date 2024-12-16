Campaign Image

Jordan Jay Price Duran

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $3,975

Campaign created by Angela Inman

Campaign funds will be received by Angela Inman

Jordan Jay Price Duran

I am Jordan's "Auntie" Angie, his mom Becky's sister.

My amazing nephew Jordan passed away early Saturday morning on December 14th. Everyone who knew Jordan could recognize that smile and laugh anywhere ❤️. When we were together, we would laugh until our stomachs hurt. I know many of you shared this joy with him; he was so fun and had a huge heart.

I am setting up this fund for those who love him to contribute to his memorial. The funds will cover his "celebration of life" and setting up a tribute to help establish a lasting memorial in Jordan's honor, ensuring his memory lives on.

Any remaining funds will be donated to a non profit that he was passionate about. 

Our goal is to give Jordan the memorial and tribute he deserves. Every donation, no matter the size, will help.

We will keep you updated on how the funds are being used to honor Jordan's memory. Your support means the world to us. If you have any questions or would like to offer support in other ways, please feel free to reach out.

Thank you for considering supporting us in this difficult time. Your generosity will help us celebrate Jordan's life in a truly meaningful way.

Recent Donations
Show:
Felicia Stacey
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

So sorry for such a devastating loss. My heart is aching for all of you.

Darlene
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

In your mamas arms again.

Emily Powell
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Blessings to Jordan and prayers for his while family

Trinity
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

Arlett Nino
$ 5.00 USD
27 days ago

Family
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

With a broken heart

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
27 days ago

Sending love and prayers. I didn’t really know Jordan but the few interactions I had with him, he was very genuine and kind. Bless his heart.

Ronald Price
$ 150.00 USD
27 days ago

Jordan we love you very much and want you to know we forgive you. Please help your sister Morgan, she is very upset ,

Kaipainen Girls
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

The Container Girls
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

We are so deeply sorry for your loss. We hope this small contribution helps ease some of the burden during this incredibly difficult time. Our thoughts are with you and your family as you navigate this heartbreaking loss. Sending our love and strength to you all.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
28 days ago

What a handsome young man - he will be missed.

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
28 days ago

I feel for you guys!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

"He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away." - Revelation 21:4

Jeremy Walker
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

S and C Walker Family
$ 600.00 USD
28 days ago

We grieve with you for the loss of Jordan! We pray the Lord will bless and comfort you as he welcomes Jordan home!

Rebecca Prows
$ 25.00 USD
28 days ago

Arii
$ 30.00 USD
28 days ago

Joshua Miller
$ 200.00 USD
28 days ago

Lj Bodily
$ 10.00 USD
28 days ago

I'm so sorry for your loss.

Jon and Sierra
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Updates

Update #2

December 30th, 2024

Firstly, I would like to thank everyone for their generous donations, thoughts, prayers, and support for Jordan and all of us during this difficult time.


We managed to raise a total of $3,975 (minus fees), all of which were given directly to Lindquist in Layton to help cover the funeral expenses, including the service, burial plot, and memorial costs.


We invite you to keep Jordan's memory alive by sharing stories and memories of him by emailing them to remembering.loved.1s@gmail.com. These will then be posted to a remembrance profile.


Your support has been a profound comfort to us during this incredibly difficult time. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for helping us through this.


If you wish to contribute further, please contact us at remembering.loved.1s@gmail.com

Update #1

December 24th, 2024

Here is an update on Jordan Jay Price's services


There will be 2 different viewing days

Viewing Thursday 12/26 from 6pm-8pm

Viewing Friday 12/27 from 9:30-10:45 am

Funeral Friday 12-27 @ 11am

Lindquist in Layton

1867 N Fairfield Rd, Layton, UT 84041

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo