Jordan Jay Price Duran

I am Jordan's "Auntie" Angie, his mom Becky's sister.

My amazing nephew Jordan passed away early Saturday morning on December 14th. Everyone who knew Jordan could recognize that smile and laugh anywhere ❤️. When we were together, we would laugh until our stomachs hurt. I know many of you shared this joy with him; he was so fun and had a huge heart.

I am setting up this fund for those who love him to contribute to his memorial. The funds will cover his "celebration of life" and setting up a tribute to help establish a lasting memorial in Jordan's honor, ensuring his memory lives on.

Any remaining funds will be donated to a non profit that he was passionate about.

Our goal is to give Jordan the memorial and tribute he deserves. Every donation, no matter the size, will help.

We will keep you updated on how the funds are being used to honor Jordan's memory. Your support means the world to us. If you have any questions or would like to offer support in other ways, please feel free to reach out.

Thank you for considering supporting us in this difficult time. Your generosity will help us celebrate Jordan's life in a truly meaningful way.