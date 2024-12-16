Jordan Jay Price Duran

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $3,975
Campaign funds will be received by Angela Inman
I am Jordan's "Auntie" Angie, his mom Becky's sister.
My amazing nephew Jordan passed away early Saturday morning on December 14th. Everyone who knew Jordan could recognize that smile and laugh anywhere ❤️. When we were together, we would laugh until our stomachs hurt. I know many of you shared this joy with him; he was so fun and had a huge heart.
I am setting up this fund for those who love him to contribute to his memorial. The funds will cover his "celebration of life" and setting up a tribute to help establish a lasting memorial in Jordan's honor, ensuring his memory lives on.
Any remaining funds will be donated to a non profit that he was passionate about.
Our goal is to give Jordan the memorial and tribute he deserves. Every donation, no matter the size, will help.
We will keep you updated on how the funds are being used to honor Jordan's memory. Your support means the world to us. If you have any questions or would like to offer support in other ways, please feel free to reach out.
Thank you for considering supporting us in this difficult time. Your generosity will help us celebrate Jordan's life in a truly meaningful way.
So sorry for such a devastating loss. My heart is aching for all of you.
In your mamas arms again.
Blessings to Jordan and prayers for his while family
With a broken heart
Sending love and prayers. I didn’t really know Jordan but the few interactions I had with him, he was very genuine and kind. Bless his heart.
Jordan we love you very much and want you to know we forgive you. Please help your sister Morgan, she is very upset ,
We are so deeply sorry for your loss. We hope this small contribution helps ease some of the burden during this incredibly difficult time. Our thoughts are with you and your family as you navigate this heartbreaking loss. Sending our love and strength to you all.
What a handsome young man - he will be missed.
I feel for you guys!
"He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away." - Revelation 21:4
We grieve with you for the loss of Jordan! We pray the Lord will bless and comfort you as he welcomes Jordan home!
I'm so sorry for your loss.
December 30th, 2024
Firstly, I would like to thank everyone for their generous donations, thoughts, prayers, and support for Jordan and all of us during this difficult time.
We managed to raise a total of $3,975 (minus fees), all of which were given directly to Lindquist in Layton to help cover the funeral expenses, including the service, burial plot, and memorial costs.
We invite you to keep Jordan's memory alive by sharing stories and memories of him by emailing them to remembering.loved.1s@gmail.com. These will then be posted to a remembrance profile.
Your support has been a profound comfort to us during this incredibly difficult time. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for helping us through this.
If you wish to contribute further, please contact us at remembering.loved.1s@gmail.com
December 24th, 2024
Here is an update on Jordan Jay Price's services
There will be 2 different viewing days
Viewing Thursday 12/26 from 6pm-8pm
Viewing Friday 12/27 from 9:30-10:45 am
Funeral Friday 12-27 @ 11am
Lindquist in Layton
1867 N Fairfield Rd, Layton, UT 84041
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.