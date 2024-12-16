Campaign Image

Arthur’s ICU Visit

Goal:

 USD $5,150

Raised:

 USD $2,185

As some of you may know, Arthur was born with a liver shunt. We found this out after having him for only a couple months. After multiple tests and ultrasounds, we determined meal managing his shunt would be our best option considering we were told surgery isn’t a guarantee fix if he had multiple shunts, or if he would even make it off the table with his size. Meal managing includes having a very strict diet with no animal protein of any sort, and lactulose. 

Late Saturday night, Arthur got very sick. He’s been vomiting, having somewhat bloody, tarry stool, can’t keep his balance, shaking/tremors, possible seizure, and overall just very uneasy. We took him to the emergency vet late Sunday night. After multiple tests, Arthur was diagnosed  pancreatitis and is staying in the ICU for 48 hours, but could possibly stay longer if needed. He will be getting multiple medications, fluids, and plasma. As the vet said, “he’s very sick”. 

This was a very unexpected turn that came out of nowhere. Any sort of contribution would make the world of difference. 

Your kindness could help Arthur massively with his ICU stay and expenses. Thank you for being here.

With love, 

Arthur and the Peplinski’s

Recent Donations
Show:
Nicholas Schulcz
$ 50.00 USD
18 days ago

Kate Sprague
$ 30.00 USD
23 days ago

Hoping for a quick recovery for Arthur!!

Jim N
$ 150.00 USD
26 days ago

Kurt N
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Kamryn
$ 30.00 USD
26 days ago

Jeannie
$ 25.00 USD
28 days ago

Poor Arthur! Feel better!

Alyson Wood
$ 40.00 USD
28 days ago

Emma Toggweiler
$ 25.00 USD
28 days ago

Sergio Santi
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Kim Beckett
$ 25.00 USD
29 days ago

Get well soon Arthur!

Costa Suzanne
$ 50.00 USD
29 days ago

Hope Arthur recovers quickly.

Becky Stone
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

Kim Eckert
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

Praying for your pup!! I went through an ICU stay with my fur baby and know how hard it is.

Grandma
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

Get Well Arthur!!! Love You!!!

Sarah lyons
$ 35.00 USD
29 days ago

Alyssa Dyja
$ 200.00 USD
29 days ago

Get well soon Arthur!

ZG
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

Uncle Mike
$ 1000.00 USD
29 days ago

Get well Arthur!!! I Love You!!!

Jacqueline Nicholson
$ 25.00 USD
29 days ago

