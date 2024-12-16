Arthur’s ICU Visit

As some of you may know, Arthur was born with a liver shunt. We found this out after having him for only a couple months. After multiple tests and ultrasounds, we determined meal managing his shunt would be our best option considering we were told surgery isn’t a guarantee fix if he had multiple shunts, or if he would even make it off the table with his size. Meal managing includes having a very strict diet with no animal protein of any sort, and lactulose.

Late Saturday night, Arthur got very sick. He’s been vomiting, having somewhat bloody, tarry stool, can’t keep his balance, shaking/tremors, possible seizure, and overall just very uneasy. We took him to the emergency vet late Sunday night. After multiple tests, Arthur was diagnosed pancreatitis and is staying in the ICU for 48 hours, but could possibly stay longer if needed. He will be getting multiple medications, fluids, and plasma. As the vet said, “he’s very sick”.

This was a very unexpected turn that came out of nowhere. Any sort of contribution would make the world of difference.

Your kindness could help Arthur massively with his ICU stay and expenses. Thank you for being here.

With love,

Arthur and the Peplinski’s