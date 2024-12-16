Jenifer Delhomme's surgery

Dear friends, family, brothers and sisters,



We are reaching out with a heartfelt request for both your prayers and financial support as we face a challenging and urgent situation. Jenifer is in desperate need of two life-changing surgeries to remove numerous and large non-cancerous fibroids that have been causing her severe health issues, including heavy bleeding, extreme fatigue, and frequent intense pain. Unfortunately, there is no experienced surgeon in British Columbia capable of safely removing all of these fibroids, but through God’s guidance, we have found a skilled surgeon who is willing to perform the complex surgeries. However, he lives in another country.



If the fibroids are not removed, they will continue to significantly impact Jenifer’s health, and her condition could worsen. Tragically, MSP and health insurance have denied coverage for the surgery, as it will take place outside of Canada. We cannot take the risk of having the surgery done here, as a local surgeon has warned that it may require the removal of a major organ if complications arise. Additionally, the risk of heavy bleeding is a concern if the procedure is attempted by surgeons with insufficient experience.

Jenifer has faced this before because fibroids can grow back, even after being removed. In 2015, she nearly lost her life during a similar surgery because the surgeon had insufficient experience and equipment. However, through fervent prayer, she experienced a miraculous moment when Jesus Christ appeared to her and kept her alive. We know that God is with her now and that He has been guiding us to the right path.



The surgery will require Jenifer to be bedridden for one month and she will have limited mobility for at least three months due to the numerous internal wounds and one large external wound. This long recovery period is necessary for her healing and well-being.



We are asking for your prayers for Jenifer’s health, for wisdom for the surgeons, and for a smooth recovery. We also humbly ask for financial support to help cover the costs of this critical surgery and recovery expenses. Any donation, no matter the size, will make an incredible difference, and we deeply appreciate your generosity and support during this time.



Thank you for standing with us in faith and love as we trust in God’s provision.



With heartfelt gratitude,

Dimitri & Jenifer Delhomme

