Help us grow our family

Dear Friends, Family, and Supporters,

We are Chris and Lena Vines, and we are reaching out to share an important chapter in our journey together. For years, we have dreamed of growing our family, and now we are taking a big step forward through in-vitro fertilization (IVF). We were always told having a kid would be impossible, but IVF gives us a chance to have a baby, holding him or her in our arms. It gives us the chance to have our miracle. While this path is filled with hope and excitement, it also comes with significant financial challenges. The cost of the process is $33,000, and we need your support to make this dream a reality.

IVF offers us the opportunity to bring a child into our lives, something we have longed for deeply. This journey has been one of patience, faith, and determination, and we are so grateful for the possibility science has provided us. However, the financial burden is beyond what we can manage alone, which is why we are humbly inviting you to partner with us.

Your contribution, big or small, will help us cover the medical expenses involved in IVF, including consultations, medications, procedures, and follow-up care. More than just financial support, your kindness will give us hope and strength as we navigate this process.

If you feel moved to contribute, please visit [insert fundraiser link] or reach out to us directly. We would also deeply appreciate it if you could share our story with others who might want to help.

Thank you for considering being a part of our journey. Your love and generosity mean more to us than words can express. Together, we can make this dream of building a family come true.

With love and gratitude,

Chris and Lena Vines



