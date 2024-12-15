Java Faith and Family

Goal:
USD $2,500
Raised:
USD $685
Campaign funds will be received by James Lottermoser
Faith and her son are currently experiencing a challenging period as they navigate the profound loss of her ex-husband. This difficult time has undoubtedly left a significant impact on both of them, as they adjust to life. It is important for us to come together as a community to support Faith and her son during this trying time. By showing them how much they mean to us all, we can provide them with the comfort and reassurance they need to heal and move forward. Let us extend our love, kindness, and understanding to Faith and her son, helping them to find strength in our collective support.
Love you friend. We'll get there.
Lifting you in loving prayer in Jesus Christ name.
So sorry for your loss
Thinking of you Faith
Love you sweetheart. Prayers for you and your family..
Love from Scotland
Praying for you Faith and Levi 🙏🙏♥️🌹♥️🌹♥️🌹♥️🙏🙏
