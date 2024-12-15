Help support our mission trip to Puerto Rico!

Hello, friends and family!

We are reaching out with an exciting and meaningful opportunity that we feel deeply called to be a part of. In February 2025, Ryan and I will be traveling to Puerto Rico to take part in a mission trip focused on construction projects and repairs with our church family!

We will be working alongside local churches, volunteers, and community members to help rebuild, repair, and restore homes so that families can have safe, stable living conditions.

However, we can't do this alone. We need your help to make this mission trip a reality! The total cost for both of us to attend is $2400, which will cover travel expenses, lodging, materials, and other fees necessary for us to complete this important work.

Any amount, no matter how small, will make a difference and help us get closer to our goal. We believe that this mission is a calling for us to serve, and we are so grateful for any support you can offer, whether it's through a financial donation or through your prayers.

We know that by offering our hands and hearts in service, we can bring hope and light to others. But most importantly point them to Jesus and the love He has for us. ❤️

Thank you so much for taking the time to read our story and for considering supporting our mission. Whether you can donate or simply share this with others, we are beyond grateful for your encouragement, love, and prayers.

We’ll be keeping everyone updated throughout the trip so you can see firsthand the impact your generosity is making. Thank you for helping us make a difference!

With heartfelt thanks,

Ryan & Tiffany



