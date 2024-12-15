John Walsh and Family

Dear Friends and Family,









Please do not feel obligated, but if you are able to, John’s nieces, Laura and Christina, wanted to set-up a fundraising page for the Walsh family to help them out financially as their medical expenses are immense and will only continue to grow as they continue to battle John’s health illnesses.





Any contribution would be so appreciated by the Walsh family and they thank you for everyone’s kindness and support!





As many of you are aware, John was diagnosed with pharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma in early November. Less than a week after his diagnosis, he came down with pneumonia and was taken to the ER after waking up not being able to breathe. A few days later, he was placed into an induced coma for several days before being put on a ventilator. He has been on and off of a ventilator for over a month now and while he continues to improve, he still has a long journey to overcome his illness and all of the trauma his body has gone through. Once John is strong enough and recovered from the pneumonia, he will then need to move towards a treatment plan to treat his cancer.