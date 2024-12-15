Recharge Candices Battery

Goal:
USD $599
Raised:
USD $430
I live in remote area without public transportation. After penny pinching for many months saved enough to license & insure my vehicle. Battery not charging & been relying on jumpstarts which makes me feel very vulnerable. At store yesterday lifted hood to connect cables from kindly person and in doing dropped my small purse from jacket pocket in parking lot losing remaining SSDI for month
After testing today told need replacement alternator installed and desperately need help to raise the funds soon
Thank the lord I have enough food to just last to month end. 5% go to GSG to support the service to help others. Please help if you can
Hope this helps & thanks for fighting the good fight! x
all my love candice. keep up the good work!
Joe donated to Weaponized News and said give some to Candice. Thank you Joe
@SimonfromFl2 and I communicate with each other on X. He said you're one of the good ones. He's one hard working SOB. If he praises someone, his word is good enough for me.
Keep up the great work. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year
Summer sun from New Zealand. I would fix yr Alternator if I where there. My hearts travelling with you sweetie
Merry Christmas from the Weaponized News Rofkin fam
Shout out to Weaponized News for bringing attention to this.
Via Weaponized News
From SandwychTyme at the Weaponized News crew!
