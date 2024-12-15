Recharge Candices Battery

Goal:

 USD $599

Raised:

 USD $430

Campaign created by Candice Morris

Recharge Candices Battery

I live in remote area without public transportation. After penny pinching for many months saved enough to license & insure my vehicle. Battery not charging & been relying on jumpstarts which makes me feel very vulnerable. At store yesterday lifted hood to connect cables from kindly person and in doing dropped my small purse from jacket pocket in parking lot losing remaining SSDI for month 

After testing today told need replacement alternator installed and desperately need help to raise the funds soon 

Thank the lord I have enough food to just last to month end. 5% go to GSG to support the service to help others. Please help if you can

Recent Donations
Show:
Jack Singh
$ 10.00 USD
1 day ago

Jack Singh
$ 35.00 USD
3 days ago

Charlie Mike
$ 25.00 USD
14 days ago

Hope this helps & thanks for fighting the good fight! x

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
18 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
18 days ago

all my love candice. keep up the good work!

Weaponized News
$ 50.00 USD
19 days ago

Joe donated to Weaponized News and said give some to Candice. Thank you Joe

Bob Marcus
$ 10.00 USD
20 days ago

@SimonfromFl2 and I communicate with each other on X. He said you're one of the good ones. He's one hard working SOB. If he praises someone, his word is good enough for me.

Dustin Hobbs
$ 20.00 USD
20 days ago

Mark Sam and Simon
$ 10.00 USD
20 days ago

Keep up the great work. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
21 days ago

Summer sun from New Zealand. I would fix yr Alternator if I where there. My hearts travelling with you sweetie

Weaponized News
$ 20.00 USD
25 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

Merry Christmas from the Weaponized News Rofkin fam

Chief Brody
$ 20.00 USD
25 days ago

Shout out to Weaponized News for bringing attention to this.

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
25 days ago

Simon Jones
$ 15.00 USD
26 days ago

Via Weaponized News

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
29 days ago

From SandwychTyme at the Weaponized News crew!

