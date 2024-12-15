Recharge Candices Battery

I live in remote area without public transportation. After penny pinching for many months saved enough to license & insure my vehicle. Battery not charging & been relying on jumpstarts which makes me feel very vulnerable. At store yesterday lifted hood to connect cables from kindly person and in doing dropped my small purse from jacket pocket in parking lot losing remaining SSDI for month

After testing today told need replacement alternator installed and desperately need help to raise the funds soon

Thank the lord I have enough food to just last to month end. 5% go to GSG to support the service to help others. Please help if you can