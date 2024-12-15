Supporting the Harris Family

It is with heavy hearts that we share the sudden passing of Craig Hairrs, a beloved husband, father, and friend. Craig’s warmth, unwavering love for his family and friends touched so many lives.

As Tricia and their family navigate this difficult time, we are asking for your support to help ease the financial burden they now face. Donations will go toward funeral expenses, daily needs, and providing stability for the family as they adjust to this heartbreaking loss.

Any contribution, big or small, will make a meaningful difference and be deeply appreciated. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this message with others would also be a great help.



Thank you for your kindness and generosity during this time of need.