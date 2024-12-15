Supporting the Harris Family

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $5,075
Campaign funds will be received by Tricia Harris
It is with heavy hearts that we share the sudden passing of Craig Hairrs, a beloved husband, father, and friend. Craig’s warmth, unwavering love for his family and friends touched so many lives.
As Tricia and their family navigate this difficult time, we are asking for your support to help ease the financial burden they now face. Donations will go toward funeral expenses, daily needs, and providing stability for the family as they adjust to this heartbreaking loss.
Any contribution, big or small, will make a meaningful difference and be deeply appreciated. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this message with others would also be a great help.
Thank you for your kindness and generosity during this time of need.
Sending prayers for you and your family. Love you Felicia!
Prayers for your family at this difficult time.
deep condolences from the Vanhsy family, Aiko, & Gabe. Let me know if you need anything Tricia, we love you so much!!
Love you. Anything you need, anything at all you just let me know.
We have no words to explain the grief we feel for your loss. We love you Tricia. May Craig rest in peace.
Craig was the nicest guy! So sorry to hear his life, and your lives together, was cut short!
Craig was an invaluable member of our team. He was always willing to help others and he conducted himself with honor and integrity and charity. He will be dearly missed. To his family, during this difficult time, I hope you're help to focus on the many happy memories you have of Craig and I hope those memories bring you some comfort.
My heartfelt condolences to you and your family.
Will miss our catch up meetings Craig. From one colleague to another. Prayers go out your family!
Dear God, in the name Jesus, we come before you on behalf of Tricia and her family. We lift up their hearts to you as they grieve the loss of Craig. We ask for your comfort and peace to surround them during this incredibly difficult time. Please grant Tricia and her children the strength to face each day as they hold tight to you, Lord. We pray these things in the name of Jesus Christ, amen.
Praying for your strength, healing and peace.
