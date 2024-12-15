Campaign Image

Make Custer Great Again

Help us liberate Custer Sportsmen’s Club, this group has taken on the monumental task of forcing Custer to change its management style, to replace the current leadership and to put in place a new board that will follow the RCW’s and its By-Laws. These hard-working dedicated members are seeking financial support to restore Custer to its former glory, as suggested by our metaphorical reference to "Custer's Last Stand."

To help this group finance its litigation efforts to return Custer to its "old self," Please take this time to consider donating to help us pay for our substantial legal costs. We can’t do this without your help.

Thank you.

Team Custer


Recent Donations
Bryan Lewis
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 60.00 USD
8 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
14 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 60.00 USD
16 days ago

Brad Harris
$ 60.00 USD
17 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
20 days ago

Thank you for taking this up. I thought I was the only one having these same issues with the problem people at CSC. Keep up the good fight.

Aaron K
$ 200.00 USD
22 days ago

Deadeye
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

Doy Noblitt
$ 60.00 USD
23 days ago

In furtherance of returning this club to community service.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Cowboy
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Laura Griffith
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Ken has donated on our behalf but I’ll throw in a little more. I’ve encouraged multiple people to do so as well. The range is less than a mile from my house and under the current so-called leadership. I’m honestly not comfortable using it.

Chris Brewer
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

I’ve been a hunter education instructor for 14 years and ran our classes out of the club classroom for a long time. Recently, despite leaving numerous messages for “the manager”, I couldn’t even get a call back in order to put together a class. The well known poor reputation of the current leadership is well earned, for the sake of the club, they must go.

Sam Roth
$ 300.00 USD
29 days ago

Zack Marr
$ 1000.00 USD
29 days ago

Butch Edison
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

corndog
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

Ken Pavlick
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

