Goal:
USD $30,000
Campaign funds will be received by Rick Naslund
Make Custer Great Again
Help us liberate Custer Sportsmen’s Club, this group has taken on the monumental task of forcing Custer to change its management style, to replace the current leadership and to put in place a new board that will follow the RCW’s and its By-Laws. These hard-working dedicated members are seeking financial support to restore Custer to its former glory, as suggested by our metaphorical reference to "Custer's Last Stand."
To help this group finance its litigation efforts to return Custer to its "old self," Please take this time to consider donating to help us pay for our substantial legal costs. We can’t do this without your help.
Thank you.
Team Custer
Thank you for taking this up. I thought I was the only one having these same issues with the problem people at CSC. Keep up the good fight.
In furtherance of returning this club to community service.
Ken has donated on our behalf but I’ll throw in a little more. I’ve encouraged multiple people to do so as well. The range is less than a mile from my house and under the current so-called leadership. I’m honestly not comfortable using it.
I’ve been a hunter education instructor for 14 years and ran our classes out of the club classroom for a long time. Recently, despite leaving numerous messages for “the manager”, I couldn’t even get a call back in order to put together a class. The well known poor reputation of the current leadership is well earned, for the sake of the club, they must go.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.