Supporting the Beeman Family and Baby Levi

Monthly Goal:
USD $2,000
Total Raised:
USD $1,430
Raised this month:
USD $15
Campaign funds will be received by Lisa Terry
Prayers for you all!
We love you sister and praying hard for you.
We are praying for little Levi and all of you 💕 We love you all!
May God continue carrying you through this magical and difficult journey. I hope you see the big and small miracles every day that your little warrior, Levi brought to this world. God bless you all. Hang in there Mommy and Gramma. XOXO
Sending lots of love and prayers for baby Levi and the family!
Our family is praying for yours. Sending so much love from PA! (:
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.