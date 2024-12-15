Campaign Image

Supporting the Beeman Family and Baby Levi

Monthly Goal:

 USD $2,000

Total Raised:

 USD $1,430

Raised this month:

 USD $15

Campaign created by Lisa Terry

Campaign funds will be received by Lisa Terry

Supporting the Beeman Family and Baby Levi

Help Us Support Baby Levi—Our Tiny Miracle

On December 8, 2024, our family was blessed with the early arrival of Levi Alexander, born almost 3 months premature and weighing just 2.7 lbs. While his arrival fills us with joy, it also begins a journey of challenges, courage, and hope.

Levi is currently in the NICU4 at Children’s Hospital, where his every breath and heartbeat are closely monitored. His parents, Jesse and Bishop, have faced three hospital transfers to ensure Levi receives the advanced care he needs. With a combined family of six, they are navigating this difficult time with incredible strength and love.

We are asking for your support. Your donations will help:

Cover Levi’s specialized medical care and equipment.

Support Jesse and Bishop with travel, meals, and unexpected expenses.


Your generosity, prayers, and love mean the world to us as we rally around Baby Levi. Thank you for helping our family during this challenging time.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
10 days ago

Kara Turner and Family
$ 20.00 USD
22 days ago

Prayers for you all!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
24 days ago

Jeannie Skiba
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

Brent Honaker
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
26 days ago

Kyla Fitzgerald
$ 500.00 USD
26 days ago

We love you sister and praying hard for you.

Jess Berick
$ 25.00 USD
26 days ago

Michelle Elbert
$ 200.00 USD
26 days ago

Brandi and Logan
$ 200.00 USD
26 days ago

We are praying for little Levi and all of you 💕 We love you all!

Jaime
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

May God continue carrying you through this magical and difficult journey. I hope you see the big and small miracles every day that your little warrior, Levi brought to this world. God bless you all. Hang in there Mommy and Gramma. XOXO

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
29 days ago

Maggie
$ 20.00 USD
29 days ago

Sending lots of love and prayers for baby Levi and the family!

Leanna Anthony
$ 100.00 USD
30 days ago

Our family is praying for yours. Sending so much love from PA! (:

Carla Coe
$ 5.00 USD
30 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo