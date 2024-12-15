Supporting the Beeman Family and Baby Levi





On December 8, 2024, our family was blessed with the early arrival of Levi Alexander, born almost 3 months premature and weighing just 2.7 lbs. While his arrival fills us with joy, it also begins a journey of challenges, courage, and hope.





Levi is currently in the NICU4 at Children’s Hospital, where his every breath and heartbeat are closely monitored. His parents, Jesse and Bishop, have faced three hospital transfers to ensure Levi receives the advanced care he needs. With a combined family of six, they are navigating this difficult time with incredible strength and love.





We are asking for your support. Your donations will help:





Cover Levi’s specialized medical care and equipment.





Support Jesse and Bishop with travel, meals, and unexpected expenses.









Your generosity, prayers, and love mean the world to us as we rally around Baby Levi. Thank you for helping our family during this challenging time.



