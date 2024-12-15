Help Adam Fox Have a Merry Christmas!

Hello everyone. My name is Gabby and I am the proud sister of Adam Fox. Adam has been serving a 16 year sentence in federal prison due to the FBI’s orchestrated plot to kidnap the Governor of Michigan. He is spending a second Christmas with no Christmas tree. No church service. No time spent with family. No video visit. No gifts to open. Last year, thanks to the generosity of so many supporters, we were able to provide Adam with as blessed and joyful of a Christmas one could have in federal prison. This year, I would love to be able to provide him with that same feeling. Your donations will go directly to his account so he can purchase clothes and some extra goodies from commissary. I am always amazed at the support Adam receives from people he has never met. Let’s make this Christmas a joyful one. Let us also pray that this will be Adam’s last Christmas in federal prison, as we patiently wait for answers on his appeal. As always, I thank each and everyone of you for the support you have shown Adam. May God bless you all always. ❤️