Help The Hicks

Paula Hicks just got diagnosed with Stage 3 Non Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Stage 2 Triple Negative Breast Cancer. Paula is a loving wife to John Hicks and they just celebrated their 29th year of marriage! They have two adult biological children and six grandchildren(one baby due in January!) and six adopted children ages 8-18 years old still in the nest! Life is full and busy everyday and doesn't slow down even when Mom gets sick.

The first part of the plan, is to move the children's homeschool/play room to a 14X20 portable building! The Hicks family has always homeschooled their children and strive to give their children a wonderful blessed home environment! To be expected in a large- busy family, the home can be quite loud!Haha The Hick's family's home is designed so that the great room and the homeschool/play room surround the master bedroom which is THE ONLY PLACE for Mom to rest and heal! This will give the children plenty of space to focus on their schoolwork and to just get out and play as Mom gets all the therapy and treatments that she needs in the house. It's also important for the children to have some space as well during these trying times. Many wonderful people from the community and church have volunteered their time already to convert these two spaces!

The old playroom/homeschool room will be turned into a "WELLNESS ROOM" used to house all of Paula's therapeutic treatments that she needs to heal. This "WELLNESS ROOM" is also essential for Paula to have as it will give her some peace and quiet while she rests in her bedroom. It will give the children peace of mind knowing that they are not disturbing their Mom while she is resting or in treatments. Again, many people have reached out to the Hick's family and have offered to donate or lend various healing treatment pieces of equipment! Praise the Lord! The family only needs to make room for these treatments!

The second part of this plan, is to hire a single lady from church to come along as the family's assistant for the next six months or possibly longer. This lady assistant would serve a much needed role in the home to assist Paula with any housework, homeschooling, errands, appointments and just to be an overall support to the family during this time. In order to bring this special assistant on, the family needs to build or purchase a small cabin/tiny house. The tiny house/cabin would just be a basic little efficiency so that this lady could live on the property and have her own space and yet be accessible. Praise the Lord, yet again! A very special single lady has already agreed to this new position in the family!

The third part of this plan, is Paula's greatest desire is to do integrative/functional medicine instead of conventional. The Hick's family has been abundantly blessed to be recently connected with a wonderful Integrative Dr. locally who is working directly with Paula throughout this whole process! Praise God for this answer to prayer! The Integrative/Functional Medical Services are unfortunately NOT covered under the family's Christian Health Sharing Program.

The monthly expected total for Integrative/Functional Medical Services: the next 6 Months will be about $600/month.

This special lady/Family Assistant has agreed to be paid $250/ week.

The TinyHouse is expected to cost $50,000

The Wellness Room is expected to cost $20,000

(The precious Hick's Family is already making plans to offer this room to other in the community when they are sick or going through major illness!) The goal of setting up the Wellness Room is to pass the blessing onto others in their time of need!



Paula will be blogging her healing journey shortly at: Kuwlministries.com

The Hick's Family is crying out for anyone to help if at all possible! If it's financially(big or small)

And/Or MOST IMPORTANTLY if you can PRAY for this sweet precious family!

FAMILY BIBLE VERSE: Romans 8:28

And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.