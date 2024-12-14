Help Doc take care of his Family one last Time

Please Help Honor Doc's Legacy and Support His Beloved Life Partner Missy, Their Fur-Babies, and His Family





We are heartbroken to share the unexpected passing of Donald Stacknick Jr., affectionately known as "Doc," on December 12, 2024. He was a man who touched countless lives with his kindness, selflessness, and a smile that never seemed to leave his face.





Doc was not just a beloved partner to Missy—his soulmate and best friend—but also a cornerstone of his community. Together, they built a beautiful life on their cozy little farmland, affectionately called "Trix' House," a place that reflected their shared love for friends, family, and the simple joys of life. Their dogs were more than pets; they were cherished family members who brought love and laughter into their home.





Doc dedicated his life to serving others. As Assistant Chief of his firehouse, he was always ready to answer the call and help neighbors in their moments of need. As the Program Director of Athletics at Keystone College, he inspired countless students, fostering growth, teamwork, and perseverance. His warmth, dedication, and comforting nature made him a friend to all who had the privilege of knowing him.





As we mourn his sudden loss, we are asking for your help to please honor Doc’s memory by supporting Missy and his family during this unimaginably difficult time. This fund will assist with funeral expenses and hopefully provide stability for Missy as she navigates life without her soulmate, and ensure their dogs continue to receive the love and care they deserve.





Doc’s life was a testament to the power of kindness, service, and loyalty. In his memory, let us come together to extend that same kindness to his family. Any amount you can contribute will make a meaningful difference and help Missy and his loved ones adjust to this heartbreaking new chapter.





Thank you for helping us honor Doc’s extraordinary life and the love he so freely shared with those around him. Your support means the world to us and to the family he cherished.



