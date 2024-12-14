Campaign Image

Help Doc take care of his Family one last Time

 USD $7,105

Campaign created by Maria Lagoda

Campaign funds will be received by Melissa Bortree

Please Help Honor Doc's Legacy and Support His Beloved Life Partner Missy, Their Fur-Babies, and His Family


We are heartbroken to share the unexpected passing of Donald Stacknick Jr., affectionately known as "Doc," on December 12, 2024. He was a man who touched countless lives with his kindness, selflessness, and a smile that never seemed to leave his face.

Doc was not just a beloved partner to Missy—his soulmate and best friend—but also a cornerstone of his community. Together, they built a beautiful life on their cozy little farmland, affectionately called "Trix' House," a place that reflected their shared love for friends, family, and the simple joys of life. Their dogs were more than pets; they were cherished family members who brought love and laughter into their home.

Doc dedicated his life to serving others. As Assistant Chief of his firehouse, he was always ready to answer the call and help neighbors in their moments of need. As the Program Director of Athletics at Keystone College, he inspired countless students, fostering growth, teamwork, and perseverance. His warmth, dedication, and comforting nature made him a friend to all who had the privilege of knowing him.

As we mourn his sudden loss, we are asking for your help to please honor Doc’s memory by supporting Missy and his family during this unimaginably difficult time. This fund will assist with funeral expenses and hopefully provide stability for Missy as she navigates life without her soulmate, and ensure their dogs continue to receive the love and care they deserve.

Doc’s life was a testament to the power of kindness, service, and loyalty. In his memory, let us come together to extend that same kindness to his family. Any amount you can contribute will make a meaningful difference and help Missy and his loved ones adjust to this heartbreaking new chapter.

Thank you for helping us honor Doc’s extraordinary life and the love he so freely shared with those around him. Your support means the world to us and to the family he cherished.

Recent Donations
SAEMS and 7 Mtns EMS
$ 70.00 USD
9 days ago

Prayers!

John Werner
$ 200.00 USD
12 days ago

Cruz Family
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Ann B
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

Sending prayers to Missy and the entire family on their loss. He was a great guy and will be missed.

Kaitlin Feik
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

I’m so so sorry for your loss. Sending love and prayers for you during this difficult time.

Jennifer Thomas
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

Justin Minucci
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

Griggs Family
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Chris Chermak
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Prayers for the entire family 🙏. Rest in peace Doc.

Kimberly Pond
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

I’m so sorry Missy

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Steve and Lisa Lyle
$ 200.00 USD
27 days ago

Terry Elechko
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
28 days ago

Sending so much love to Doc’s family and loved ones. You played such a significant role in my life at such a young age. You’ll be missed by so many.

Karen and John Rolka
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Erich and Alison Aten
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Too lucky to have known you, Doc. Such a genuine and good heart. Peace to you and your family.

Jennifer Robison
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

Josh Zavrotny
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

