A Helping Hand for Melonie Daniels

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $3,540

Campaign created by Lakia Richardson

Campaign funds will be received by Melonie Daniels

Dear Friends, Supporters, and Music Lovers,

Today, I reach out to you with a concerned heart, asking for your help. Melonie Daniels, an artist who has inspired and touched the hearts of so many with her powerful voice, is facing an unimaginable struggle. She is bravely battling a chronic illness that has taken a toll on her physical well-being, while simultaneously dealing with the devastating effects of a recent theft that has left her without essential tools to continue with her livelihood.

As you may know, music is not just Mel's livelihood—it is her soul. But the combination of health challenges and this theft has shaken her foundation. The emotional and financial strain is overwhelming, and she now finds herself at a crossroads. She needs support—not only to continue her healing but to maintain the stability she requires to move forward and keep sharing her gift with the world.

This is where you come in.

Your donation, no matter how big or small, will directly help Melonie regain the stability she desperately needs. These funds will go toward covering medical expenses, replacing lost equipment, and providing the means to get back on her feet in a time of both emotional and financial turmoil.

Your contribution is more than just a donation. It is a lifeline, a reminder that the music and the people behind it matter. It’s a chance to give back to an artist who has poured her heart into every note, every lyric, and every performance.

Please, if you have ever felt the power of Melonie's music, if her songs have ever touched your soul, I ask you to join us in lifting her up. 

Together, we can help her through this dark chapter and allow her to rise stronger, ready to share her light once again. 
Recent Donations
Alisha
$ 50.00 USD
3 hours ago

Lonnie Edwards Sr
$ 100.00 USD
3 hours ago

My Soul cries out “Hallelujah”anyhow. This note is not too high for me! We love you, show yourself “Mighty” show yourself “Strong”, in the mist of ……………

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 hours ago

Sheilah B
$ 50.00 USD
4 hours ago

I’m so sorry my friend is going through these difficulties. Her voice is a blessing. Wish I could more.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 hours ago

The Nth Power
$ 100.00 USD
10 hours ago

The Nth Power loves you. Keep the faith. We need you!!

Doris Figueroa Anderson
$ 100.00 USD
10 hours ago

We believe and trust the Lord. He will supply and restore all that was stolen from you. You will win. Love you Mel🥰

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
11 hours ago

Shaun Mykals
$ 100.00 USD
14 hours ago

We love you and are looking forward to a full recovery.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
14 hours ago

Much love to you, Lady Mel! Praying for 100-fold restoration!

Terry Cunningham
$ 100.00 USD
15 hours ago

It's been a long time sis but in spirit we remain near and dear. May God give you the strength to deal with any obstacles that may come your way. 🙏🏾❤️

Bobby Attiko
$ 300.00 USD
15 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
17 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
17 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
17 hours ago

Dyane Jones
$ 30.00 USD
17 hours ago

Aaron Sokell
$ 100.00 USD
17 hours ago

Melonie - we love you. An inspiration to so many. Sending all my love and healing prayers.

Sis Yvette
$ 25.00 USD
18 hours ago

Let the Lord show his healing power in your life. For HE has all power in his hands.

Donna M Rochester
$ 25.00 USD
18 hours ago

❤️ Love you Mel. Praying for you always..

