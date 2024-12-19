Hello friends and family! I am writing to share some exciting news and to ask for your support as I go on a missions trip to Tanzania this June.

From June 20th- July 3rd alongside Painting Freedom ministries, I will have the awesome opportunity to travel to the Ngorongoro Conservation Area where we will be partnering with the school to do a weeklong VBS program as well as some small building projects in this area. During our time there, we will also have the opportunity to visit local tribes and experience and better understand the community we aim to serve there.

In order to participate in this incredible experience, we are required to cover expenses of $3,000 per person. This amount includes the cost of our flight, as well as all our accommodations, food, and transportation during the week. Your generous financial support would help greatly in meeting this financial obligation, enabling us to focus on serving others.

Thank you for your generosity and prayers and please feel free to reach out to me here or at my email with any questions. You can learn more about what Painting Freedom ministries is doing to partner with those in Tanzania at the link below.

https://poemaproject.com/the-project

God Bless,

Yonnie Simon

YonnieASimon@gmail.com



