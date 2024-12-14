Campaign Image

Piczon Family Typhoon Relief

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $1,600

Campaign created by Gregory Ash

Campaign funds will be received by Gregory Ash

Piczon Family Typhoon Relief

This precious family, who are friends have been through six hurricanes since October that has severely damaged their home and left them depleted of resources. They have precious, faithful hearts and generous spirits, and only ask for help as a last resort. Would you please join me and considering giving to them to repair their home to create a habitat of health, shelter and safety going into the winter. They are the kind of family that will receive it gratefully and play it forward. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Slim
$ 500.00 USD
8 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

May God bless your family abundantly!

Valley Church Vacaville
$ 600.00 USD
17 days ago

Praying you get your house repaired successfully! God bless you. - Pastor Jeremy

Piczon family
$ 400.00 USD
25 days ago

Thankful to help.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo