Piczon Family Typhoon Relief

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $1,600
Campaign funds will be received by Gregory Ash
This precious family, who are friends have been through six hurricanes since October that has severely damaged their home and left them depleted of resources. They have precious, faithful hearts and generous spirits, and only ask for help as a last resort. Would you please join me and considering giving to them to repair their home to create a habitat of health, shelter and safety going into the winter. They are the kind of family that will receive it gratefully and play it forward.
May God bless your family abundantly!
Praying you get your house repaired successfully! God bless you. - Pastor Jeremy
Thankful to help.
