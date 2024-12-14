Campaign Image

Supporting the Mercado Family

 USD $25,000

 USD $4,480

We are raising money for our beloved brother's funeral who tragically passed away in a car accident. He was a loving father of two young children, and his unexpected departure has left us heartbroken. As we mourn his loss, we want to give him a dignified farewell that befits the wonderful person he was. Any contribution, big or small, will help us cover the funeral expenses and support his grieving family during this difficult time. Your kindness and generosity will bring some comfort to his children who have lost their father too soon. Let's come together to honor his memory and show our support for his grieving family.
Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
21 days ago

My heart goes out to the Mercado family during this difficult time. May Andy’s bright light continue to illuminate the hearts of all.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
21 days ago

Fly with the Angels!

Loopz Mercado
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

May God give you all strength during these hard times Familia. We Love you all & you will be missed Andy. Prayers!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
23 days ago

Poonam
$ 30.00 USD
24 days ago

Sorry to hear about your loss. Wishing you and your family strength and comfort during this difficult time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

My condolences to the family. Andy was such a kind and loving human being. He is missed daily.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

So sorry for your loss, xoxo

Michelle Quintana
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time 🙏🏽

Liz Tong
$ 30.00 USD
26 days ago

My he rest in peace Maria. Sending you a big hug and prayers to the fam.

Anylu
$ 30.00 USD
26 days ago

My deepest condolonces Maria and family. My heart is with you

Memo and Jocceline
$ 300.00 USD
26 days ago

Our deepest condolences to the Mercado family.

Vanessa Valderrama
$ 20.00 USD
27 days ago

Sending you and your family love and positivity during this difficult time.

Yuyu Lai
$ 200.00 USD
27 days ago

Ms. Maria, my deepest condolences to you and your family for your loss. I am here for you.

Luu
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

With deepest sympathy and prayers to you and your family, Maria,

Jacqueline Figueiredo
$ 40.00 USD
28 days ago

Wishing you comfort and peace during this difficult time.

Will Martinez
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Stephanie Orona
$ 40.00 USD
28 days ago

Monica Pagano
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Love and hugs, amiga.

Maria Beas
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

My prayers are with you and family.

Maria Alejo
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Asking God to give you strength during this most difficult time. Hugs!

