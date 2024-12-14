Supporting the Mercado Family

We are raising money for our beloved brother's funeral who tragically passed away in a car accident. He was a loving father of two young children, and his unexpected departure has left us heartbroken. As we mourn his loss, we want to give him a dignified farewell that befits the wonderful person he was. Any contribution, big or small, will help us cover the funeral expenses and support his grieving family during this difficult time. Your kindness and generosity will bring some comfort to his children who have lost their father too soon. Let's come together to honor his memory and show our support for his grieving family.