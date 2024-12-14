Support Henry's Mission Trip to Baja Mexico

Help Me Build a Home for a Family in Need – Baja, Mexico Mission Trip





Hi everyone,





I’m raising funds to go on a mission trip through my school. I was presented with the opportunity to travel down to Baja, Mexico, where we will be working with Baja Bound to help build a home for a family in need. This opportunity allows me to make a lasting impact on a family’s life by providing them with the safety, stability, and dignity that come with having a home.





The total cost of the trip is $2,350, which covers travel, lodging, meals, and the resources needed to complete the build. Your support will directly enable me to participate in this mission and be a part of something much bigger than myself.





Every donation will help get me closer to this goal. If you’re unable to give financially, sharing this page with your friends and family would mean the world to me.





If you’d like to see the incredible work that Baja Bound is doing, I’ve linked a YouTube video here VIDEO that shows the impact they’re making in communities across Baja, Mexico.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your generosity, prayers, and encouragement are deeply appreciated.





Thank you,

-Henry Myers