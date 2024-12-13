Help a Widow Bury Her Youngest Son

Yesterday, the world lost a great young man he was only 18 but his life story might have covered more years in terms of life experience. After a long battle with health this young man passed away from his condition after an emergency surgery early yesterday. His mom now needs urgent help to give him a proper burial. This young boy's name? Kian Shahbazi. He was a kid that never gave up despite the circumstances life threw at him. He was becoming a young man that was fiercely responsible and even found ways to help his mom with their financial struggles despite his poor health. He suffered so much and his mom said he never asked a thing for himself. For his mom's birthday he gave her new shoes while simultaneously never asking a think for himself even on his birthdays. He worked so hard to give her those shoes and even got her a second pair working at least 40 hours to provide them because he was concerned about her back issues. Now his mom has one last wish to give something to her dear son...a proper burial. One that would not ring of the same suffering he struggled to overcome day in and day out. But she can't afford the open casket burial she so desperately desires for him. She wants a funeral and the ability to see her son's body in a peaceful state of rest rather than torn by issues related to health. Can you find it in your heart to wish this family that has faced so much tragedy a peaceful goodbye to their beloved son and brother? As a grieving mother myself, I can't tell you how hard it was to watch them take her son from her sight yesterday in a way beyond her control. If we can't help her she may have him taken away yet again in a way beyond her control. Please help me help her say goodbye in a peaceful and more fitting way.