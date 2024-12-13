Help Nicky Attend Carlo Acutis' Canonization

Nicky is a bright, creative young boy (11 years old) from Springfield, Oregon. Carlo Acutis is his favorite Catholic saint-to-be. He loves the idea of using technology (especially computer coding) at the service of God, just like Acutis. We are raising money to help send him and his mother Violet to attend the canonization of Carlo Actuis as part of a pilgrimage in April of 2025. We don't have a lot of financial resourses (he is the oldest of five), so we really need your help to achive his dream. Anyone is welcome (whether you donate or not) to send in a prayer request for us to take to this powerful intercessor.

Nicky first encounted Bl. Acutis in a saint book in 2021. The author visited our local parish and did a story time, so Nicky brought a book home. A picture of a saint next to a Pokeball and PlayStation caught his eye. Since then, Nicky has received many books about this young saint where he learned about Bl. Carlo's website (which is still live at http://www.miracolieucaristici.org/ ) and his "kit" to become a saint. Bl. Carlo Acutis came from a family who never went to Mass, but he had a deep desire to encounter God in the Eucharist from a very young age. A young man brought his family to God as opposed to the other way around. As Bl. Carlo grew, he devoted himself to acts of charity. He knew the names of all of the homeless in his area and would regulary give them food and clothes. He protected the dignity of his female classmates when they were objects of harresment or bullying. He suddenly became ill in the Fall of 2006. He offered his suffering for the Holy Father, who at the time was Pope Benedict XVI, so that he would go straight to Heaven. Actuis died on October 12, 2006 at the age of 15, only a week after being diagnosed with lukemia.

When Bl. Carlo Acutis's canonization was announced over the summer, we were frustrated that a date wasn't announced for the canonization in anticipation of perhaps attending. It wasn't until October that a date was annouced for April. No time to plan or save for a trip! It's going to take a miracle for us to attend, so we have left our trip in the hands of Bl. Carlo. For safety and guidence in a forgeign country none of us have visited, we will be joining a pilgrimage through Select International, a prominent Catholic touring company.

Thank you in advance for all your prayers and support. May God bless you for your generosity.