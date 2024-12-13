Amanda & kitty emergency move

Campaign Image

***Update: I need to move by Dec. 29.

My current living situation is unsafe for me and my cat. I unfortunately faced an eviction for the first time from my apartment of 7 years in November. I thought I’d found something for the next few months, but the situation is unhealthy at best and unsafe at worse. The latter has already been proven.

Due to my credit and eviction, most places that will even rent to me will require a hefty deposit to move in. This is what I’m needing help with. I have no family here, and the friends I have don’t have the space for me even temporarily. Thank you in advance 🙏
Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
17 days ago

A gift from Jesus Christ/God. All I have, can do is because of him. God bless you and kitty.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
17 days ago

Wishing you a happy & healthy 2025!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
22 days ago

love to you

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
29 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
29 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
30 days ago

Praying for you

Jen
$ 10.00 USD
30 days ago

Thinking of you.

Precious
$ 15.00 USD
30 days ago

Wishing you the best! You got this

Binci
$ 100.00 USD
30 days ago

You are in my thoughts.

Scott Burness
$ 10.00 USD
30 days ago

Keep your head up

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Dave
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Rob
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Hang in there!

