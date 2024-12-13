Amanda & kitty emergency move





Due to my credit and eviction, most places that will even rent to me will require a hefty deposit to move in. This is what I’m needing help with. I have no family here, and the friends I have don’t have the space for me even temporarily. Thank you in advance 🙏

My current living situation is unsafe for me and my cat. I unfortunately faced an eviction for the first time from my apartment of 7 years in November. I thought I’d found something for the next few months, but the situation is unhealthy at best and unsafe at worse. The latter has already been proven.