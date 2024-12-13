Supporting Patricia Evans A Journey of Faith

We're reaching out to you with hearts full of hope and faith to share about my mama, Patricia Evans. She’s a loving mother, nana, great-grandmother, sister, and sister in Christ who has always poured love and light into everyone around her. She never hesitates to share the Father’s love with those she meets, and her unshakeable faith is what got us all talking to Jesus.

Recently, my mama has been diagnosed with oropharyngeal cancer. After dealing with persistent pain, a growth was found on November 14, and by November 22, she was hospitalized. The diagnosis was confirmed, and a CT scan revealed that the cancer has begun to spread. My mom is scheduled for a G-tube placement soon, with two lymph node aspirations on December 16 and a PET scan on December 17. She’ll begin a 7-week course of chemotherapy and radiation after that.

This news comes after a challenging time, and it’s a lot for us to process, but we know God is with us every step of the way. Our family’s faith remains unshaken, and we are trusting in His plan for healing and strength.

To support my mom through this journey, we’ve set up a GiveSendGo campaign, an Amazon wish list, and a Christmas stocking blackout fundraiser to help with her immediate needs. We’re so grateful for any support—whether it’s a prayer, a kind word, or a donation—it all means so much to us during this time.

Thank you for standing with us and with my Patricia as we walk this path together in faith and hope. Your love and support are a blessing to our family.