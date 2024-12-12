Helping Dio's Medical

12/20/24 Update- Dio is home from the hospital, but currently still not back at work. He has received a diagnosis and is currently undergoing treatment. He was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis and is undergoing further testing and assessments for a possible Crohn's diagnosis as well. The pain he is in has been debilitating and is currently undergoing infusion treatments to help ease his symptoms. We appreciate the support we have received so far- every share or donation will help ease the financial burden of this so he can focus on improving his overall health.

For those who are more comfortable donating directly to Dio he also set up a cash app and has a PayPal where funds can go directly to him and are quickly accessible.

PayPal: diotattoos@gmail.com

Cash App: $diotattoos









Dio is facing a challenging time due to medical/health issues with a recent medical diagnosis and is currently in the hospital. While he is focusing on his his health, I have created this fundraiser to manage the financial strain that comes with such an unexpected situation.

Due to the medical expenses and the loss of income during this time, this is a request to support him. Any contributions—whether large or small—would make a tremendous difference and help ensure that Dio can focus on getting better without the added stress of financial burdens.

We are incredibly grateful for any assistance you can provide, even if you cannot donate at this time, sharing to support goes a long way

Thank you for your kindness and support.



