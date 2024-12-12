Supporting Julie’s mobility and independence

Hello, my name is Julie Martin and I am a registered nurse. I have a form of muscular dystrophy and have significant mobility issues that have caused me to become increasingly homebound in the last few years. I am in the process of acquiring a power mobility chair with a lift and forward tilt feature. Unfortunately, the forward tilt feature is not covered by any insurance or grant, despite the necessity of it with my condition.

The Permobil chair will help me significantly around the house, plus it will enable me to once again get out of the house far more easily and regain some independence. The chair not only raises up vertically to enable me to reach things that I would not be able to reach in normal position, but it has the added psychological benefit of being eye level with other people. The additional forward tilt feature that is not covered by any insurance or grants, enables me to be able to safely stand and transfer, which is very challenging in chairs with only vertical lift. This feature would also enable me to safely reach things that I normally would not be able to reach.

In a nutshell, this Permobil chair would be life-changing for me. Even seemingly simple things like sitting at my computer to do my wellness consultation work would be so much easier and more comfortable and safe for me.

It is quite a process to be approved for one of these chairs and it is far less expensive to have the forward tilt feature installed when the chair is built. To do so later would involve the entire seating system being taken apart and many things replaced and added. The cost of doing this later is easily four times the amount paid when the chair is built. The picture above is the Permobil chair in the color I’m choosing. To learn more about the chair, here is the website: https://hub.permobil.com/activereach-activeheight

I truly appreciate your generosity and willingness to help me in this life-changing endeavor. Thank you!