Support Retirees vs NY AG

The NY Attorney General has ignored SEC federal rules, testimony from numerous investors and valuation experts, and the governing documents of a private equity fund, ACP X, LP, to justify issuing press releases about how she is protecting investors against fraud. Shockingly, for over 6 years since December 2018, she has and continues to restrict the capital accounts of the 76 investors in the fund, many of whom are now retired and being damaged by her actions. In 2024, the SEC and FINRA dismissed or reversed many of the issues related to the NY AG complaint. Funds are now being raised to file a motion based on this new information, reverse the prior decision from a NY state court and immediately return the capital account balances to the investors instead of paying absurd annual fees from a receiver to keep the fund open. The NYAG's complaint and the prior court decision were criticized in an independent investigation report by Greenberg Traurig. Any contribution amounts are greatly appreciated and are tax-deductible. Any proceeds above those needed to cover these legal expenses will be donated to the American Legal Defense Fund, Inc., a 501c3 non-profit organization, to help other victims of overreach by US government prosecutors.