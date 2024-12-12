Move Andrea into Housing

Andrea is 33 and has been living in a hotel in Chicago for the past three years with her twin brother and mother. She has no source of income and has relied on her mother’s small amount of social security to cover costs for the three of them. They have been living on the donations from friends but now that is drying up. When there’s no money for a bed, they stay in the hotel lobby. Many days there is no money for dinner. Andrea also has medical issues including a badly sprained ankle. She has been doing online therapy with a social worker for a year, and her heart and mind are prepared for change.

I’ve offered the whole family transportation to Calif to enter a program at the Orange County Rescue Mission that provides housing, food, medical, spiritual guidance and job training. Andrea has accepted this offer and is ready to make a change in her life and break her cycle of homelessness.

I’m sponsoring her but need some help as there are many expenses in getting her here! If you can donate hotel points, I need two rooms near the airport next Monday 12/16. I’ve shipped a knee scooter to her hotel and will fly out to get her, as she cannot navigate travel or anything outside of a hotel room. We have tickets already booked on United ($1150+) and I will also need to uber back and forth to pick her up in Naperville.

When she arrives we will need medical assistance for her ankle, which we plan on paying for out of pocket since her medical is only valid in Illinois. My family will transport her for interviews at OCRM, and house and feed her until she gets confirmation of her acceptance into the program.

Andrea also needs new clothes and shoes. Everything else she needs will be provided at the Orange County Rescue Mission, and they have a great program that includes job training, mental health counseling, with an emphasis on spiritual growth and learning about faith in Christ. She’s willing and ready.

I would be honored if you might be willing to contribute in our efforts to transport, house and love on this young lady. All donations over expenses will be put into an account for her future needs including medical. Let’s give her the best Christmas and bless her with the love of Jesus!



