Supporting Salias Siehr

This is Salias he is 1.5 years old. Despite having only been here for a short time so far, he has already had to be a warrior.

When he was just 12 days old we were awakened by a shrill of a cry and when we pulled him out of the bassinet he was struggling to breathe. He turned completely blue multiple times and went unresponsive twice. Once at the hospital they diagnosed him with BRUE (Breif Resolved Unexplained Event).

Since then we have witnessed these events over and over again countless times. Doctors are not taking this seriously. Salias's uncle passed away from SIDS at just 4 months old and went through the same expirences prior.

We have found out Salias has a very rare pressure induced mass in his throat. There are only 52 reported cases. They tell us there is not enough litature to know if that is the cause for his issues.

He has gone through extensive testing and imagine so far with multiple abnormalities found but they claim are no cause for concern.

We have been waiting to hear back from other specialists who can do even further testing. We have been waiting since November. We have to travel across state for this one since we have used up all local and semi local resources. We may even need to go out of state, but we cannot fly due to the mass in Salias's throat. No one can let us know if the pressure on a plane can cause it to swell which would result cutting off his airway for an extended period of time. We just want to find answers for our little boy.

No parent should have to watch their child struggle time and time again to breathe and watch them turn blue or go unresponsive. Despite multiple hospital stays for these episodes doctoes are being so dismissive. We keep being told he may outgrow them but every time he reaches that age they just push it further. That is why we want to expand our horizons to actually help get Salias the care and diagnosis that he needs and deserves.





To make matters more stressful his insurance is now denying past appointments and testing due to not having an official diagnosis regarding his apneas. They want us to pay everything out of pocket. We were also told they may deny more services. We are worried this will also affect his care going forward and prevent us from getting the help Salias needs.





For the new pulminologist, it is a several hour drive and he may have to be in the hospital for approximately two weeks for testing. In that time we will need housing, and living expenses. We are raising between $10k-$15k to cover expenses for them, as we have completely depleted our savings for Salias's care so far. Please find it in your heart to give whatever you can.

Thank you in advance for your generosity. We know you will help as the Lord enables and leads.





Please and thank you so very much.