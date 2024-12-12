Campaign Image

Jeff Parton wheel chair and spinal injury

Goal:

 CAD $20,000

Raised:

 CAD $1,450

Campaign created by Dianne Westen

Campaign funds will be received by Heather Parton

On September 22 after days of excruciating back pain Jeff (51) was taken to hospital by ambulance where he would spend the next few days being mistakenly treated for a pinched spinal nerve. Eventually further scans revealed a spinal cord infection and he was rushed to Sunnybrook hospital for surgery on September 29,2024. At some point during or just after the surgery Jeff had a stroke. He has been recovering and doing rehabilitation ever since. However after three months in hospital and rehabilitation it is becoming clear that Jeffrey will need to continue using a wheelchair and will likely not be able to return to his job as a security guard in the foreseeable future. His wife Heather has been daily at his side, taking the bus to the hospital each day after her work shift at a daycare centre. Over the past three month there has been many added expenses on top of the loss of income and when Jeff is eventually released from the daily care provided at the rehabilitation center there will be even more finical strain placed upon on the two of them. Your generous donations and prayers are very much appreciated by Jeff and Heather as they work together through this difficult time. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Arthur Johnston
$ 200.00 CAD
26 days ago

Paul
$ 150.00 CAD
27 days ago

Get well quickly and may your recovery go smoothly.

Jennifer
$ 200.00 CAD
30 days ago

Jacob
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Penny
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Love and Light.x

Jeffrey Jacobs
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

Brad
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Keep your chin up Jeff, praying for ya!

Marie Corcoran
$ 200.00 CAD
1 month ago

Rooting and praying for you Jeff

Dianne W
$ 200.00 CAD
1 month ago

We are praying for you both during this difficult time.

Hannah Westen
$ 150.00 CAD
1 month ago

Hope your recovery is blessed! I know you are working so hard to get back on your feet.

