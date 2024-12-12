Campaign Image

Mission Trip to Dominican Republic

Goal:

 USD $2,700

Raised:

 USD $120

Campaign created by Charlotte West

Campaign funds will be received by Jordan Aube

Mission Trip to Dominican Republic

Thank you for your time today to learn about my fundraiser. I am hoping to raise money to go on my first mission trip with my church. A mission trip to the Dominican Republic is an incredible opportunity to serve others and experience a different culture. It's a chance to make a real difference in the lives of those in need while deepening your own faith and understanding of the world. Your generosity will help cover the cost of this mission trip, allowing me to provide vital resources and support to the community. Every contribution donated will go a long way in making a positive impact. Thank you for your consideration and support.   


Recent Donations
Show:
Ashley Strickland
$ 20.00 USD
21 days ago

Roman sosa
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo