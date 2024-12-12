Mission Trip to Dominican Republic

Thank you for your time today to learn about my fundraiser. I am hoping to raise money to go on my first mission trip with my church. A mission trip to the Dominican Republic is an incredible opportunity to serve others and experience a different culture. It's a chance to make a real difference in the lives of those in need while deepening your own faith and understanding of the world. Your generosity will help cover the cost of this mission trip, allowing me to provide vital resources and support to the community. Every contribution donated will go a long way in making a positive impact. Thank you for your consideration and support.



