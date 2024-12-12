Campaign Image

Kenneth Ray Gordon

Goal:

 USD $3,000

Raised:

 USD $1,875

Campaign created by Lugene Friedholm

Campaign funds will be received by Lugene Friedholm

Kenneth Ray Gordon

Kenneth Ray Gordon

It is with much sadness that our beloved son, brother, father, uncle and friend, Kenneth Ray Gordon, lost his fight on this earth December 9, 2024. After many years of struggling with multiple severe health issues, and after years of filing for Social Security Disability, the funds remained denied and he was refused the ability to receive proper healthcare to sustain his life. Kenneth had an extraordinary will to live and fought a very hard and valiant fight, with very little complaint and always tried to maintain a sense of humor and peace, as he kept his heart and mind close to our Lord, Jesus Christ. At this time, we must humbly ask for assistance with funding for Kenneth’s final arrangements. At a time when many are struggling financially, if you can find it in your heart to give, any amount would be gratefully appreciated.


Recent Donations
Show:
Stuart Bowen
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

Praying for You!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
27 days ago

Paul and Terry Bell
$ 800.00 USD
29 days ago

With our deepest condolences.

The Gettermans
$ 500.00 USD
30 days ago

Sending love and prayers!

Ron Hansen
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for all the family

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Lynne
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I’m so sorry for your loss and pray for peace to be with you and your family.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo