Kenneth Ray Gordon

It is with much sadness that our beloved son, brother, father, uncle and friend, Kenneth Ray Gordon, lost his fight on this earth December 9, 2024. After many years of struggling with multiple severe health issues, and after years of filing for Social Security Disability, the funds remained denied and he was refused the ability to receive proper healthcare to sustain his life. Kenneth had an extraordinary will to live and fought a very hard and valiant fight, with very little complaint and always tried to maintain a sense of humor and peace, as he kept his heart and mind close to our Lord, Jesus Christ. At this time, we must humbly ask for assistance with funding for Kenneth’s final arrangements. At a time when many are struggling financially, if you can find it in your heart to give, any amount would be gratefully appreciated.



