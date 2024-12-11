Supporting the Watts Family

On Monday morning December 9th, 2024 there was a basement fire at the North Canton TV and Appliance building at 414 S Main St in North Canton, OH. North Canton Computers is a tenant in the basement of the building. North Canton Computers is a sole proprietorship owned and operated by Jeremy Watts. His area had extensive damage and equipment was destroyed rendering his area useless. As a sole proprietor North Canton Computers provides the primary income for Jeremy and his family. Needless to say this is a tremendous burden for Jeremy and his family during this Holiday Season. The building is not scheduled to reopen until February 2025. Please be generous and help Jeremy and his family during this difficult time.