Supporting the Watts Family

On Monday morning December 9th, 2024 there was a basement fire at the North Canton TV and Appliance building at 414 S Main St in North Canton, OH. North Canton Computers is a tenant in the basement of the building. North Canton Computers is a sole proprietorship owned and operated by Jeremy Watts. His area had extensive damage and equipment was destroyed rendering his area useless. As a sole proprietor North Canton Computers provides the primary income for Jeremy and his family. Needless to say this is a tremendous burden for Jeremy and his family during this Holiday Season. The building is not scheduled to reopen until February 2025. Please be generous and help Jeremy and his family during this difficult time.         

Linda and David King
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Mike and Sharon Coyle
$ 150.00 USD
10 days ago

Kent Weida
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

Viking Strong

Rhobes and Cheryl
$ 200.00 USD
17 days ago

Hope you are back on your feet soon. Prayers for you and your family

DEBORAH COYLE
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

Love and blessings for you!

Laura Krakowski
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
26 days ago

Thoughts and prayers are with you!

Mike Sturz
$ 150.00 USD
27 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Donald Soarks
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Chad Coyle
$ 600.00 USD
27 days ago

Mike Beck
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Bob Hoffman
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Tina Parsons
$ 25.00 USD
27 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Sorry to hear this news. Wishing you the best

Glenn Cummings
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Love ya brother!

Sparhawk
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Tony and Courtney Yagiela
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Wendy
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Back in business soon !

