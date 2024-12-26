Supporting Kidney Transplant for Tracy Stewart

Hello Family and Friends. As most of you know, Tracy has End Stage Renal Failure and has been on dialysis for three long years. Dialysis has kept him alive, but he's had many other health challenges because of the Dialysis including right side heart failure. During this time Tracy has continued to work full time with a 2 hour round trip commute daily, while doing dialysis three times a week..not because he should be, but out of necessity to maintain his health insurance benefits and keep a roof over our heads. The struggle i see him face every day is heartbreaking. Tracy has to be at dialysis at 5am, complete a 4 hour dialysis session then he drives an hour to work and gets home most days around 8pm. The great news is he now listed on UNOS for a kidney transplant! He is listed with St Thomas Ascension in Nashville and the University of KY in Lexington. We currently reside in Sevierville, TN and these hospitals we his best options. Once we receive the call that a kidney is available we have about 5 hours to get to the hospital- and we are ready to go when it happens! The dilemma we face is the expenses that come with it. Once he transplants and it's successful, we will have to live less than a 30 minute drive from the hospital for at least 8 weeks. Tracy will be forbidden to drive for the first 6-8 weeks as well. I have accrued time off to take care of him, and can work remotely most days although there will be times i will have to travel back home for work related tasks and managing our home. I have paid for supplemental policies, but recently found out that per MetLife a kidney does NOT qualify as a major organ..which is absolutely insane and they denied my claim. I have filed an appeal but it can take up 45- 60 days for review and we still don't know if they will approve it. We humbly call on our family and friends to help if they are able and to keep him in your prayers. I am hoping to decrease any stress for him so that his body will heal quickly and he wil return to work as soon as he can! Tracy doesn't do very well just sitting around..he has always worked and has hopes to keep working Once he is better and stronger! We will use the funds to pay for a long term hotel stay or Air Bnb close to the hospital, food and other expenses such as gas for travel etc. Thank you for taking the time to read this, please share and know that anything is appreciated even if it's just your prayers! We will most certainly pay it forward and have always tried to give generously if we were aware of unmet needs. Wishing all of you blessed health in 2025 and praying my sweet husband will be restored with a new kidney!! Please feel free to reach out with any questions, well wishes or advice. We love and appreciate each and every one of you!