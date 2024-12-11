Campaign Image
Danny Verduzco Hospital fund

Goal:

 USD $19,550

Raised:

 USD $7,466

Campaign created by Dan Verduzco

Campaign funds will be received by Rachel Verduzco

On Friday December 6th I had an accident with a grinder which blew up and caused a 10inch gash in my stomach and left me with a broken rib, perforated artery, perforated spleen, abdomen and perforated lung which collapsed. I was going into shock and got tachycardia . I had internal bleeding which required 8 pints of blood transfusion. I underwent a life saving operation which required my spleen be removed, a piece of my rib removed  and drain tubes inserted into my  lung in the hopes it restores. This emergency surgery and hospitalization has left me with many medical expenses which require payment AS SOON AS POSSIBLE or I won’t be allowed to receive further care or be allowed to be released. I won’t be able to work for a few months and even when I do work I live day by day and definitely not enough to live and much less pay these expenses. If you can be so kind to help I would be forever grateful 🙏. 

I would have been DEAD had I not got medical attention. 

Matthew 25:35-37

“For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me”
Recent Donations
Priscilla Janet Verduzco
$ 200.00 USD
2 days ago

Celiajulie
$ 2800.00 USD
12 days ago

Liza Damato
$ 40.00 USD
19 days ago

Graciela paquini
$ 200.00 USD
19 days ago

Sissy Silvia Smiley
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

Dan Verduzco
$ 740.00 USD
27 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
28 days ago

Joseph Nevarez
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Uncle Art Art
$ 50.00 USD
29 days ago

Samuel Verduzco
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

Abraham Verduzco
$ 1500.00 USD
30 days ago

Johnny Zepeda
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Jesse Verduzco
$ 400.00 USD
1 month ago

Sonia Verduzco
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Get well !

Tony Villegas
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Brianna
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you uncle Danny. Get better!

Joel z
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Falcon
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending prayers and love Verduzco

Lea rodriguez
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

