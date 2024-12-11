Danny Verduzco Hospital fund

On Friday December 6th I had an accident with a grinder which blew up and caused a 10inch gash in my stomach and left me with a broken rib, perforated artery, perforated spleen, abdomen and perforated lung which collapsed. I was going into shock and got tachycardia . I had internal bleeding which required 8 pints of blood transfusion. I underwent a life saving operation which required my spleen be removed, a piece of my rib removed and drain tubes inserted into my lung in the hopes it restores. This emergency surgery and hospitalization has left me with many medical expenses which require payment AS SOON AS POSSIBLE or I won’t be allowed to receive further care or be allowed to be released. I won’t be able to work for a few months and even when I do work I live day by day and definitely not enough to live and much less pay these expenses. If you can be so kind to help I would be forever grateful 🙏.

I would have been DEAD had I not got medical attention.

Matthew 25:35-37