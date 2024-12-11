Legal Fund Luigi Mangione CEO Shooting Suspect

Raised:
“DENY,DEFEND,DEPOSE”
As well all are well aware, Luigi poses no danger to society, except to those greedy executives. Causing the mistrust is a perception that insurance companies are motivated not by the best interests of their patients but by the need to make money, leading them to deny claims.Insurers deny about 10% to 20% of claims each year, but if you are one of those families who have a medical claim denied, it can mean financial ruin.We've gotten a mailing address for Luigi in jail! We're writing directly to him following his family's public disavowal of him and his actions to see what he would like us to do with these funds. Thank you for your continued support of this legal fund. We'll keep you abreast of ongoing updates here."
Heathcare against United.
I fully support violence when attacked and if every country needs soldiers to be trained to kill to protect themselves and be our heroes then what the Healthcare has done to my soul and my body is punishment and attack to my sense of well being that needs vengeance. Over 25,000 dentist bills uncovered that I had to travel abroad to get work done. I support luigi ❤
Let's send a message.
United Health Care greed kills peolpe.
You are an inspiration to the working class who just want to be able to afford healthcare and live a decent life
God Bless you…u deserve to be set free !
I am praying for his physical freedom but mainly his spiritual freedom, which is only possible in Christ Jesus! I dont know him but I feel bad that his earthly family hasn’t been there for him… He can have a spiritual family in Christ that’s what I am praying for… that we can all help Him.
Both my parents were killed with this health care system. It’s time for a change. Thank you.
Hope he gets out early for good behavior.
Gotham needs you, Masked Crusader.
Im watching
Another one needs to bites the dust!
Take this donation from a poorly trained UHC employee.
I have been affected by healthcare claim denial, and also understand Mr. Mangione's feelings, (perhaps, if he actually did the deed) that a message needed to be sent that Corporate Healthcare is completely out-of-balance and the conflict of interest of their making billions at the expense of human lives is wrong. He deserves his day in court with good legal representation. I support that.
