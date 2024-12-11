Baby on the way i desperately need help after J6

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $350
Campaign funds will be received by Robert Gieswein
Hello, my name is robert gieswein. I was a part of the Trump rally in Washington DC January 6, 2021. I served 41 months in the DC jail and federal prison. I was released June 14 of 2024. I work almost every single day But being a felon trying to make a living wage is almost impossible at the moment and it seems like I could never catch up. I’m desperately trying to make a life for myself. Me and my fiancé are pregnant and I will be having my first kid a boy in April. I have dreams of starting a survival school for troubled youth teaching primitive skills. But at the moment, I cannot even take care of myself or the ones that I love. I’ve lost almost everything since my experience on January 6, 2021. Any donations would help me immensely. I need a vehicle to work and be able to bring my family places. I also would like to use the money to help start my business and make sure that I have something to hand down to my son. I know God is good And that I’m living my destiny but I desperately need help please help me get back on my feet.
Love you brother!!
