Supporting Elizabeth through chordoma

My beloved daughter, Elizabeth, is facing an incredibly daunting and frightening medical battle. In late October, after suffering an unrelenting headache for two weeks, an emergency room physician performed a CT scan showing a "mass" in the back of her head. After nearly a month of appointments with various doctors, a definitive MRI identified a tumor on the clivus bone. Elizabeth will undergo two major surgeries in January to remove the malignant chordoma at the base of her skull and install pins in her neck. Post-surgery she will be encased in a "halo" device to hold her head and neck in place in order to heal. After recovering, she faces six weeks of intense radiation proton therapy.

We're seeking $1100 per month for the next six months to cover her rent, colllege tuition, car insurance, groceries, and miscellaneous living expenses during her recovery. Your generosity can bring Elizabeth the peace of mind she needs to focus on her health. Every dollar you contribute will directly support her daily expenses, allowing her to concentrate on improving the outcome of the surgeries and radiation without the burden of financial stress.



Please join me in supporting Elizabeth during this challenging time. Your kindness and support mean the world to us.



Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. 💜





