J6 Support Fund

We are asking for your support of our J6 Defense Fund. Anything helps.





William Gallagher age 66, Thomas Gallagher age 25, James Gallagher age 23 (Father and Son’s) facing criminal charges stemming from the January 6th 2021 Stop The Steal Rally in Washington DC.





On May 6 2024, over a dozen FBI Agents battered open the door and swarmed in wearing Military Gear and in Formation apprehended William at Gun Point. He was later shackled and brought to Federal Jail. Son’s Thomas and James were treated the same at a different location and also brought to Federal Jail, as well as raiding their home and seizing their property.

Funds are being raised to pay William Gallagher, Thomas Gallagher and James Gallagher legal fees incurred the criminal charges filed, any future criminal/civil lawsuits and lost wages, as well as expenses incurred. All contributions are greatly appreciated.





Links to articles about this:

https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/pr/georgia-man-arrested-felony-and-misdemeanor-charges-actions-during-jan-6-capitol-0





https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/father-and-sons-charged-for-entering-us-capitol-on-jan-6-post-5645301?welcomeuser=1





https://www.ajc.com/news/georgia-news/north-georgia-father-two-adults-sons-arrested-on-jan-6-charges/NYWSL4W6LJHVBMVRJ5FBVSOKU4/





