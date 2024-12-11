Unplug Your Child—a Solution to Failing Literacy





Research shows that literacy levels have declined sharply, leaving many parents feeling powerless. Children spend more time on screens than books, the education system is struggling, and the global lockdown worsened these challenges.

But there’s something you can do.

Mossy Lea Tales is a FREE weekly newsletter that empowers parents to address this issue directly. We adapt timeless classic stories for children aged 5–9 years, helping parents unplug their kids, improve literacy, and foster meaningful connections—all while having fun together. In fact, help your little soldier foster their most meaningful connection—with you!

Join us in giving families the tools to inspire a love of reading and bridge the gap where the system struggles. Together, we can make a difference—one story at a time.

WE ARE HERE TO HELP





We are a company based in Ireland and aim to reach families worldwide, starting with key areas in the U.S., UK, and Ireland.

THE BENEFITS ARE CLEAR





For children:

Unplugging from screens to foster real-world connections.

Learning timeless values like perseverance, loyalty, and courage.

Building literacy skills, imagination, and critical thinking.

For families:

Creating structured, meaningful routines.

Reclaiming family time in a fast-paced, digital world.

For economically disadvantaged families:

Free access ensures every child, no matter their circumstances, can benefit from these stories.

This newsletter is about creating traditions that bring families closer—week after week, story after story.

WHAT WE DO





Each weekly newsletter includes:

Adapted Story Excerpts : Classic tales brought to life for today’s families, emphasizing traditional values.

Discussion Prompts : Questions that spark moral reflection and encourage meaningful conversations.

Interactive Activities : Creative ideas to engage children and deepen their understanding of the stories.

Parental Guidance : Tips for making reading time enriching, interactive, and memorable.

Our newsletters help families unplug from screens and reconnect through shared stories. By celebrating timeless values, we help parents pass down wisdom and traditions that will resonate for years to come.

BACKGROUND





As a parent, I experienced first-hand how bedtime stories created a space for connection and learning. By weaving storytelling into our nightly routine, I saw my daughter develop critical thinking, creativity, and a love for reading—skills that became the foundation for her later success.

Watching her flourish inspired me to create Mossy Lea Tales, so other families can experience the same benefits of shared stories, nurturing moments, and the lifelong advantages of literacy.

WHERE YOUR CONTRIBUTION GOES





Your contributions help us share these timeless stories with families across the globe. Every euro is thoughtfully allocated to:

Technology & Hosting : To maintain reliable delivery of our newsletters.

Outreach & Accessibility : Ensuring families in need can access these resources through schools, libraries, and organizations.

Design & Production : Delivering visually engaging and professional-quality newsletters.

EXPLORE THE NEWSLETTERS

Curious about what Mossy Lea Tales has to offer? Download two full newsletters below:

The Snow Queen

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Uh3rIbDhIO4eMFiwBPPrVMB2wxFzxMaC/view?usp=sharing

The Trojan Horse

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1d58nGB5fd2Q3r4o3EWHlm8rDJFynA8yM/view?usp=sharing

Thank you for reading.

John Friel



