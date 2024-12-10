Support the fight 4 justice for Alex Enamorado

Dear Friends, Family, and Supporters, I am reaching out to you today to help raise funds for Edin Alex Enamorado , who has been unjustly imprisoned for standing up for street vendors and others in need. As a political prisoner, he has faced unfair trials, and has been held with no bail, simply for his belief in justice for everyone.

Alex has dedicated his life to protecting everyone from injustice. He has been a beacon of hope for street vendors and has inspired many through his courage and commitment to protect vendors.

Unfortunately, the legal battle to secure his freedom is extensive and expensive.

We are seeking to raise funds to cover legal fees, court expenses, and resources necessary to fight this unjust imprisonment. Your contribution, no matter how small, will make a significant difference in Alex’s fight for justice. Together, we can help ensure that he receives the fair trial he deserves and bring him home.