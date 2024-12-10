Support the fight 4 justice for Alex Enamorado

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $1,120
Campaign funds will be received by Wendy Lujan
Dear Friends, Family, and Supporters, I am reaching out to you today to help raise funds for Edin Alex Enamorado , who has been unjustly imprisoned for standing up for street vendors and others in need. As a political prisoner, he has faced unfair trials, and has been held with no bail, simply for his belief in justice for everyone.
Alex has dedicated his life to protecting everyone from injustice. He has been a beacon of hope for street vendors and has inspired many through his courage and commitment to protect vendors.
Unfortunately, the legal battle to secure his freedom is extensive and expensive.
We are seeking to raise funds to cover legal fees, court expenses, and resources necessary to fight this unjust imprisonment. Your contribution, no matter how small, will make a significant difference in Alex’s fight for justice. Together, we can help ensure that he receives the fair trial he deserves and bring him home.
Por esta buena causa, vamos todos a apoyar
Free Alex! The people united will never be defeated!
Prayers for you Edin
Justice will prevail means what is moral, ethical and legal will always win. It is just a matter of time. Though the prosecution seemed to have a water-tight case against him, the innocent man (Edin) knows he will somehow be acquitted and justice would prevail
We out here cheering for you ! Sin Miedo Al Exito.
Justice for Alex
Much love and full support for my Mexican community!! Justice for Alex!
🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
My prayers for Justice
Vamos RAZA Vamos todos y el saldrá de donde está detenido. Somos muchos y todos lo Mexicanos tenemos buen corazón. Gracias y que Dios los bendiga siempre!
Free Alex!! He doesn't deserve this!!! He helps Street vendors from racism and criminals/cops that want to take advantage of them!!! He is being silenced by the corrupt justice system in the Inland Empire of California.
Free him
wish I could give more for his freedom
