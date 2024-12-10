Campaign Image

Support the fight 4 justice for Alex Enamorado

 USD $5,000

 USD $1,120

Campaign created by Wendy Lujan

Campaign funds will be received by Wendy Lujan

Dear Friends, Family, and Supporters,           I am reaching out to you today to help raise funds for Edin Alex Enamorado , who has been unjustly imprisoned for standing up for street vendors and others in need. As a political prisoner, he has faced  unfair trials, and has been held with no bail, simply for his belief in justice for everyone.

Alex has dedicated his life to protecting everyone from injustice. He has been a beacon of hope for street vendors and has inspired many through his courage and commitment to protect vendors.

Unfortunately, the legal battle to secure his freedom is extensive and expensive.

We are seeking to raise funds to cover legal fees, court expenses, and resources necessary to fight this unjust imprisonment.  Your contribution, no matter how small, will make a significant difference in Alex’s fight for justice. Together, we can help ensure that he receives the fair trial he deserves and bring him home.

Recent Donations
Claudia Sanchez
$ 20.00 USD
5 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
15 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
30 days ago

Por esta buena causa, vamos todos a apoyar

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Silvia Anguiano
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Free Alex! The people united will never be defeated!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for you Edin

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Angie Medina
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Justice will prevail means what is moral, ethical and legal will always win. It is just a matter of time. Though the prosecution seemed to have a water-tight case against him, the innocent man (Edin) knows he will somehow be acquitted and justice would prevail

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

We out here cheering for you ! Sin Miedo Al Exito.

T3customs
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Justice for Alex

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Much love and full support for my Mexican community!! Justice for Alex!

Elvira Galvez
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

PrincesaAzteca
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

My prayers for Justice

Raul S
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Vamos RAZA Vamos todos y el saldrá de donde está detenido. Somos muchos y todos lo Mexicanos tenemos buen corazón. Gracias y que Dios los bendiga siempre!

Free the Justice 8
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Free Alex!! He doesn't deserve this!!! He helps Street vendors from racism and criminals/cops that want to take advantage of them!!! He is being silenced by the corrupt justice system in the Inland Empire of California.

Rafa1503
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

magaly Almonte
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Free him

Misael Calderon
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

wish I could give more for his freedom

