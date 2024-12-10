Campaign Image

Supporting Steve Novacek

 USD $5,000

 USD $1,150

Campaign created by Novacek Family

Steve was in a house explosion in Connellsville, Pa on November 5.  He was life-flighted to Mercy Trama Burn Unit and had suffered 3rd degree burns on his body, including his hands, arms, chest and head.  He's had multiple surgeries over the last month.  He has a very long road to recovery and needs many prayers and some financial help as he lost everything he had.  Please find it in your heart to donate what you are able to help Steve get back on his road to recovery.  He will be in need of clothes, a place to live and transportation when he gets out of the hospital.  Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!  

The Novacek Family

Jerry and Carole
$ 200.00 USD
22 days ago

Steve, you are in our daily prayers.

Brian McGinty
$ 500.00 USD
22 days ago

Praying for a full recovery.

Heather Bosco
$ 50.00 USD
29 days ago

Praying for you on your road to recovery.

Joseph and Margie Bosco
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

Steve, We're thinking of you during this difficult time. Wishing you the best as you recover.

Mike and Tammy Bosco
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

Steve, our thoughts and prayers are with you. Get Well Soon!

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Don Pungitore
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Get well soon Steve

Kendall Mecier
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Ann Gardner
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

