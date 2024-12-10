Supporting Steve Novacek

Steve was in a house explosion in Connellsville, Pa on November 5. He was life-flighted to Mercy Trama Burn Unit and had suffered 3rd degree burns on his body, including his hands, arms, chest and head. He's had multiple surgeries over the last month. He has a very long road to recovery and needs many prayers and some financial help as he lost everything he had. Please find it in your heart to donate what you are able to help Steve get back on his road to recovery. He will be in need of clothes, a place to live and transportation when he gets out of the hospital. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!

The Novacek Family