Eden Village Homes for the Homeless

Happy New Year! Ben Franklin notably said, "Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let every new year find you a better [person]." Please join BA Legacy Team in affiliation with Eden Village Tulsa in caring for our Oklahoma neighbors in need. You don't have to live in Tulsa to contribute to the cause of housing the homeless. As you know, many in the homeless community are nomadic, traveling from city to city and state to state. Perhaps we can work together to provide a community for our friends in need to anchor to and provide hope for the future.

Eden Village Update

James 1:22 says to "be doers of the word, not hearers only, deceiving [ourselves]."

Let's put our words into action and DONATE $10, $20, $100, or whatever you feel inspired to give toward our goal of buying a home for a person or family in need. You can donate directly to Eden Village (see link) or to this fund which will be given to Eden Village (100%). If you donate directly to Eden Village, please add a dedication in honor of BA Legacy Team, so it will count toward our goal. Eden Village Donation (direct donation + add a dedication in honor of BA Legacy Team)

Also, please share this campaign with friends, family, social media pages. When you are generous, you inspire generosity. It's contagious!

"Then the King will say, ‘I’m telling the solemn truth: Whenever you did one of these things to someone overlooked or ignored, that was me—you did it to me.’ " ~Matthew 25:40

Eden Village Donation

Eden Village Website

A Voice to the Homeless Video

We have currently raised nearly $4000 toward our goal. Please consider a generous donation by January 31st.



























