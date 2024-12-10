Support for the Olin Family

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $24,273
Campaign funds will be received by Martha Olin
We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of Jason Olin, a devoted father, husband, and cherished friend to so many. Jason's warmth, kindness, and unwavering faith touched everyone who knew him. As his loved ones navigate this difficult time, we are coming together to help support his family with funeral expenses and to provide some relief during this unimaginable loss. Your contributions, no matter the size, will honor Jason's memory and help ease the financial burden for his grieving family, and offer financial support for his wife Martha. Thank you for your kindness and support during this challenging time.
Praying for your family and friends.
Continuing to pray for you all as you walk through these new days.
Always loved seeing the Olins in church and grace group. Jason and Martha it's a blessing to cross your paths. Martha I am so sorry.
We love you all and are praying constantly for the Lords peace and comfort to overwhelm you in this difficult time!
God be with you all in this difficult time. You are all in our prayers.
We love you all and will continue to pray that God's peace will fill you! Matt. 11:28-30
Jason was so kind to our brother Tom who was diagnosed with schizophrenia and was for a small time was homeless. Jason came across Tom and fed him and visited with him. This kindness is remembered fondly and we pray for God's blessing and comfort over your family. With Love, Tom's family.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you!
Praying for you all!!
Praying for the family, for comfort and peace from our Heavenly Father.
Sending prayers to the Heavenly Father to give you Martha, and all your family and loved ones, comfort, peace, and strength during this time of deep grief. We love you.
