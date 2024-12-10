Supporting Kathy Viverito and her battle

My beautiful resilient mom was diagnosed with breast cancer January 2023, that she had removed and went into remission. This past fall she went into for a checkup because she felt a lump on her breast, they then discovered she had a tumor growing. After they biopsied the lump the results returned as a tumor with cellulitis that has quickly spread to her right lung which now has 3 spots. The diagnosis as of right now is Stage 4 breast cancer. She recently started seeing a new oncologist and there are many tests to be done to confirm the cancer has not spread anywhere else on her body. Due to all of her treatments and doctor appointments, she may have to take time off work for awhile. My mom has insurance, but as we all know insurance does not cover everything and there are some treatments that insurance will not cover at all. My mom has always been the one to help and will never accept help when she needs it the most. My mom has been through a lot in her life and she always puts God first. She has faith that she is going to be healed and it's all in Gods hands, but we are going to fight this and kick cancers ! We need any kind of support you can give whether it be as simple as sharing this page, prayers, donations etc. I thank you guys so much for every prayer, donation, and share. It means the world to me.