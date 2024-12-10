Tenleys Mission Trip to Barbuda 2025

As many of you know, Kylie, Kaelyn, Lorelai and I went on a mission trip to Barbuda in March of 2024. It was an amazing time serving God as well as the people of Barbuda. Their country was devastated by Hurricane Irma in 2017 and Bonnie Floyd Ministries has been working to get the people back into their homes ever since. We helped them finish a dental/optical/blood lab building and helped them to finish the pediatric wing and X-ray wing of the hospital while we were there last spring. We also had the opportunity to work on putting in bathrooms for a couple of families. We plan to go back to Barbuda this coming spring to work with Bonnie and Donnie again and help more Barbudans get into their homes! This time Lydia will go with us as well so it will be her first mission trip! I love that all of my kids have a heart to serve God and to serve others! If you are able to give financially to help us get to Barbuda, we would really appreciate it! If you are unable to give financial support, please pray for our trip and the people of Barbuda! Thank you so much!