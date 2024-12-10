Campaign Image

Helping Mr. G and Family

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $1,128

Campaign created by Tracy Thomas

Campaign funds will be received by Gaylon Garrett

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, Gaylon's wife and two daughters were involved in a major car accident when another car T- them.  Crystal, his wife, had to be plied out of the car with the fire department's jaws of life, and their daughters came out with minor injuries.  The car they were driving was paid off and it ended up being totaled.  The value of having a paid off car versus what insurance pays, and if they pay, is never comparable, and they are now down to one car. During this season of giving, I know the family would be very appreciative of any money contributed as well as grateful for your prayers.  We would love to be able to bless Gaylon, affectionately known as "Mr. G" by the majority of the student body at Rock Hill High School, and his wife Crystal, who also drives a bus for special education students, with enough money to replace their family car with a new car. Their entire family is a true blessing to our community. Let's show them some community love!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Dawson Miller
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Kori Kalitta
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

The pittmans
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God Bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Megan
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for supporting all of our prosper students!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Wish I could give more. Praying for you all. Aly and Ava Scott

DMD
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Please heal well. God bless you and arrange for this new car .

Anonymous Giver
$ 18.00 USD
1 month ago

Appreciate you and the family bro! Will do what I can to help towards this matter! Love you bro. Gaylon!

Mark F
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you and your family!

The Cordova Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Get well soon! We are thinking of you and pray for a quick recovery.

Sgt Watson
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you all!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for Mr. G and his family. We hope this helps make your Christmas a little better. We love you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayer for this beautiful family

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

