Helping Mr. G and Family

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, Gaylon's wife and two daughters were involved in a major car accident when another car T- them. Crystal, his wife, had to be plied out of the car with the fire department's jaws of life, and their daughters came out with minor injuries. The car they were driving was paid off and it ended up being totaled. The value of having a paid off car versus what insurance pays, and if they pay, is never comparable, and they are now down to one car. During this season of giving, I know the family would be very appreciative of any money contributed as well as grateful for your prayers. We would love to be able to bless Gaylon, affectionately known as "Mr. G" by the majority of the student body at Rock Hill High School, and his wife Crystal, who also drives a bus for special education students, with enough money to replace their family car with a new car. Their entire family is a true blessing to our community. Let's show them some community love!