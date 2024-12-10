Helping Mr. G and Family

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $1,128
Campaign funds will be received by Gaylon Garrett
On Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, Gaylon's wife and two daughters were involved in a major car accident when another car T- them. Crystal, his wife, had to be plied out of the car with the fire department's jaws of life, and their daughters came out with minor injuries. The car they were driving was paid off and it ended up being totaled. The value of having a paid off car versus what insurance pays, and if they pay, is never comparable, and they are now down to one car. During this season of giving, I know the family would be very appreciative of any money contributed as well as grateful for your prayers. We would love to be able to bless Gaylon, affectionately known as "Mr. G" by the majority of the student body at Rock Hill High School, and his wife Crystal, who also drives a bus for special education students, with enough money to replace their family car with a new car. Their entire family is a true blessing to our community. Let's show them some community love!
God Bless!
Thank you for supporting all of our prosper students!
Wish I could give more. Praying for you all. Aly and Ava Scott
Please heal well. God bless you and arrange for this new car .
Appreciate you and the family bro! Will do what I can to help towards this matter! Love you bro. Gaylon!
Praying for you and your family!
Get well soon! We are thinking of you and pray for a quick recovery.
Praying for you all!
Praying for Mr. G and his family. We hope this helps make your Christmas a little better. We love you.
Prayer for this beautiful family
