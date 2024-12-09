Supporting the Weber Family

Raised:
USD $550
Campaign funds will be received by Teri Zillmer
This fund is for friends and family who would like to donate to Grady's annual tuition at Bethel Christian Academy in lieu of flowers for the passing of his grandmother, Linda Gray. Any donation would be appreciated and will go towards funding Grady's tuition. The Weber Family loves and appreciates you all.
I am so sorry for your loss! I remember Linda from our Sunday school class. She was always positive and loving even in her struggles. I have great respect for her and her life. I pray that Grady will grow to love and serve the Lord like his grandma.
I'm so sorry for your loss. I know she was a big part of your life.
We are so sorry for your loss. Your mom was such an incredible person whose kindness and strength will always be remembered. Here is a little something for Grady's tuition fund. Let me know if you need anything. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
