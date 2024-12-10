Supporting Derrick & Family

Dear Friends, Family, and Supporters,





I never thought I’d find myself in a situation like this—fighting not just for my freedom, but for my family and my future. My name is Derrick Guerrero, and I am asking for your help during the most challenging and heartbreaking chapter of my life.





I am not perfect. I have made mistakes like anyone else, but I know in my heart that I am innocent of the charges against me. What I am facing now is a consequence of fear and trauma, not malice or ill intent. The evidence will show that I acted out of self-defense in a moment where I felt I had no other choice.





A Traumatic Year That Shattered My Life

Over a year ago, while working to provide for my family, I was the victim of an armed robbery. I was alone, vulnerable, and terrified. That moment—facing the fear of losing my life—left a permanent mark on me. The trauma stayed with me, shaping how I saw the world and my ability to feel safe, especially at work.





After the robbery, I sought help and filed for worker’s compensation, but my claim was denied. I was told the care I sought wasn’t “approved treatment.” Despite this, I pushed forward and returned to work, still carrying the fear and unease of what had happened. My employer didn’t improve safety measures after the robbery, leaving me just as vulnerable as before.





Events That Brought Me Here

Shortly after my return to work, I found myself in another frightening situation. The details of this case are still being litigated, so I cannot go into specifics, but I will say this: I never acted out of malice. What I did that day was out of fear and a deep sense of self-protection. I was alone again, just like during the previous robbery, and in a moment of extreme uncertainty, I made a split-second decision.





The charges I am facing are serious, and they weigh heavily on me. But I firmly believe that the truth will come to light. The evidence will show that my actions were not only reasonable but necessary in the circumstances I faced.





Why I’m Asking for Your Help

This legal battle is overwhelming, and the financial burden is more than I can bear on my own. Expert witnesses, court costs, and the resources needed to present a strong defense are mounting quickly. I’m fighting to clear my name, but more importantly, I’m fighting to protect my family. My children need me, and I need your help to make sure I can continue to be there for them.





My Promise to You

I am not a perfect person, but I am a father, a partner, and someone who believes in doing what’s right. I never intended for any of this to happen, and all I want is a chance to prove my innocence, rebuild my life, and provide for my family. Your support—whether through a donation or by sharing my story—will mean everything to me. It will give me the resources I need to ensure my voice is heard, the truth is revealed, and justice prevails.





From the bottom of my heart, thank you for reading my story, for your compassion, and for standing with me during this difficult time. Together, I believe we can overcome this and find the justice I am seeking.





With deepest gratitude,

Derrick





Para mi familia y amigos que hablan español





Ayúdame a luchar por la justicia y proteger a mi familia

Queridos amigos, familiares y seguidores,





Nunca pensé que me encontraría en una situación como esta, luchando no solo por mi libertad, sino también por mi familia y mi futuro. Mi nombre es Derrick Guerrero y les pido su ayuda durante el capítulo más desafiante y desgarrador de mi vida.





No soy perfecto. He cometido errores como cualquier otra persona, pero sé en mi corazón que soy inocente de los cargos en mi contra. Lo que estoy enfrentando ahora es una consecuencia del miedo y el trauma, no de la malicia o la mala intención. La evidencia demostrará que actué en defensa propia en un momento en el que sentí que no tenía otra opción.





Un año traumático que destrozó mi vida

Hace más de un año, mientras trabajaba para mantener a mi familia, fui víctima de un robo a mano armada. Estaba solo, vulnerable y aterrorizada. Ese momento, enfrentando el miedo de perder la vida, dejó una marca permanente en mí. El trauma se quedó conmigo, moldeando mi forma de ver el mundo y mi capacidad de sentirme seguro, especialmente en el trabajo.

Después del robo, busqué ayuda y solicité una compensación laboral, pero mi reclamo fue denegado. Me dijeron que la atención que busqué no era un "tratamiento aprobado". A pesar de esto, seguí adelante y regresé al trabajo, todavía cargando con el miedo y la inquietud de lo que había sucedido. Mi empleador no mejoró las medidas de seguridad después del robo, dejándome tan vulnerable como antes.





Eventos que me trajeron aquí

Poco después de mi regreso al trabajo, me encontré en otra situación aterradora. Los detalles de este caso aún se están litigando, por lo que no puedo entrar en detalles, pero diré esto: nunca actué con malicia. Lo que hice ese día fue por miedo y un profundo sentido de autoprotección. Volví a estar solo, al igual que en el robo anterior, y en un momento de extrema incertidumbre, tomé una decisión rápida.





Los cargos a los que me enfrento son graves y me pesan mucho. Pero creo firmemente que la verdad saldrá a la luz. La evidencia demostrará que mis acciones no solo fueron razonables sino necesarias en las circunstancias que enfrenté.





Por qué pido su ayuda

Esta batalla legal es abrumadora y la carga financiera es más de lo que puedo soportar por mi cuenta. Los testigos expertos, los costos judiciales y los recursos necesarios para presentar una defensa sólida están aumentando rápidamente. Estoy luchando para limpiar mi nombre, pero lo más importante es que estoy luchando para proteger a mi familia. Mis hijos me necesitan, y yo necesito su ayuda para asegurarme de que puedo seguir estando ahí para ellos.





Mi promesa para ti

No soy una persona perfecta, pero soy padre, compañero y alguien que cree en hacer lo correcto. Nunca tuve la intención de que nada de esto sucediera, y todo lo que quiero es una oportunidad para demostrar mi inocencia, reconstruir mi vida y mantener a mi familia. Su apoyo, ya sea a través de una donación o compartiendo mi historia, significará todo para mí. Me dará los recursos que necesito para asegurarme de que mi voz sea escuchada, que se revele la verdad y que prevalezca la justicia.





Desde el fondo de mi corazón, gracias por leer mi historia, por su compasión y por estar conmigo durante este momento difícil. Juntos, creo que podemos superar esto y encontrar la justicia que estoy buscando.





Con la más profunda gratitud,

Derrick