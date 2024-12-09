Supporting Joshua Humble

Hi guys, my name is Alvin Humble. My son Joshua is special needs and was hospitalized for two months with a severe case of aspiration .pneumonia. Although we are fortunate to have Medicaid insurance to pay hospital costs, we still have a costly road ahead. Presently, my son is doing well and is scheduled to be discharged December 19th right before Christmas, but we have limited space for all the resources that will be required to maintain his health. Also, we have three other children which further stretches our available living space. Our goal is to add more space for Joshua as well as the care workers and equipment needed to keep him healthy. My family is not asking for a hand out just a hand up. Thank You and God Bless.