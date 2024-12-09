Tires & Support

TWO TIRES can make a huge difference this Christmas season. Let's take the heartbreak and work out a blessing for this special family together.

At Sidewalk Advocates Grand Rapids, it's an honor to walk alongside courageous women who canceled their abortion appointments and embrace life. We cheer them on. We pray for them. We celebrate life with them as their children grow. We are available as an ongoing resource to direct them to the continuing care they need that is available in our community. In situations of crisis, we can fill in the gaps and meet extraordinary needs due to our generous team, and those who support SAFL GR.



This morning a mom we walk closely with reached out to let me know that someone who should be a loving support to her children, instead, slashed her tires and stole her things. She filed a police report and is requesting a PPO. With her children at school, she is left with no way to transport them home today. Our team would like to support her in replacing these two tires and meeting this family's additional needs during the Christmas season if we can exceed our goal. This mother of 6 is a hardworking woman who often gives to others facing homelessness, and situations more difficult than her own. She manages her household and keeps a job, rarely reaching out for additional help. I know she did not want to trouble me with this request, but I reminded her that we love her and are invested in the well-being of her family.